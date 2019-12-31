Remember When 12-31-2019

CLHS 1994 boys basketball team - Members of the Clear Lake varsity boys basketball team for the 1994-95 season include front row (L-R): Otto Simmering, Mark Ebeling, Josh Hoefker, Chad Willis. Middle row (L-R): Coach David Peters, Tom Rauk, Justin Lyster, Jeff Lewis, Scott Suntken, Scott Flatness, Manager Andy Linahon. Back row (L-R): Eric Keifer, Jon Kollman, Jason Nyhus, John Hanley, Chris Treloar. -From Clear Lake Mirror Reporter archives

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1995

A name long associated with business in Clear Lake is now absent from Main Street after more than 50 years. Donna and John Miller, owners of Miller’s Emporium, 401 Main Ave., have sold their business to Mike and Becky Hall, of Clear Lake. The Halls will continue to operate the craft business in much the same manner the Millers have for the past 10 years. The building at the corner of Main and 4th St. was actually one of Clear Lake’s first business structures, according to historians. A scrap book kept by the Millers contains information about the building, which was built in the 1880s. In the early years the structure was on stilts because of wet conditions in the area. The site has been notorious with the hardware business over the years.

Portions of “Saints” project appear to be part of the five-year DOT plan.

Board members of the All-Veterans Social Center and veterans are scheduled to meet to discuss proposed changes in the Articles of Incorporation for the social center. Some veterans raised questions about the proposed changes in November, causing the board to postpone the meeting. John Perkins, the only veteran still living who was one of the incorporators and who served on the first board of directors, has been critical of the proposed changes to the articles.

Fareway Stores has announced Mike Johnson as the new assistant meat manager at its Clear Lake Store.

Independent Motels of America (IMA) has announced that Terry Peterson, of the IMA Budget Inn in Clear Lake, has been selected to serve on the IMA Advisory Council for a one-year term.

Boatmen’s Bank of north Iowa in Clear Lake has announced the unanimous election by the Board of Directors of Patricia Galasso to Retail Banking Officer.

Roger and Barb Amosson, of Clear Lake, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house at the community room at Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

Navy Petty officer 2nd Class Matthew D. Wireman, son of Dan and Kathleen Wireman, of Ventura, recently returned from a four-month deployment of the Persian Gulf and Red Sea with the attack submarine USS Miami. The 1988 graduate of Ventura High School joined the Navy in December 1989.

Fifth graders at Central School in Clear Lake made the holidays brighter for those relying on the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank this winter. More than 350 food items were donated by the students during the week preceding Christmas.

Clear Lake young wrestlers earned first place finishes on the mat at the annual Britt Lions Youth Wrestling Day. Winning were Mason Trebil, Nick Weber, Mike Piper, Tim Molencamp, Ryan Molencamp, Corey Nichols and Mike Lester. Also competing were Derek Stangel, Travis Stangel, Mike Billings, Matt Doebel, Dustin DenHartog, Jim Kraschel and Eric Monson.

Bob Budolfson presented the Clear Lake Booster Club with a check for $2,500 in memory of his father, Al Budolfson. Budolfson, who passed away Nov. 13, 1994 at the age of 74, was a talented basketball player for Rolfe, Iowa, leading them to two state tournament appearances. He went on to letter three years at Iowa State. He was a two-time All-Big Six selection and a two-year team captain. He led Iowa State in scoring his senior year, in his junior year he co-captained one of only two Iowa State teams to make the NCAA tournament prior to Johnny Orr’s arrival as coach. The memorial money will be used to support construction of new outdoor basketball and tennis courts near the existing tennis courts on North 20th Street.

50 Years Ago

December 1969

A not-so-funny thing happened to the Clear Lake Volunteer Fire Department on its way to a Christmas party Saturday night at Witke’s Restaurant. A fire broke out at the former office building of the Farmers Co-Op Main Ave. The boys were a couple of hours late for the yule shindig.

A Clear Lake soldier, killed during action in Vietnam, has been honored posthumously by the Government of the Republic of Vietnam. Spec. 4 John H. Wrisberg III, who died Jan. 16, 1968 while serving his country, received two awards, the Military Merit Medal and the Gallantry Cross with Palm.

Iowa basketball coach Ralph Miller is counting on big things from sophomore Ken Grabinski, of Clear Lake. The 6’6” forward was one of the top freshman players last winter as he scored 14.7 points a game and was the team’s second leading rebounder.

90 Years Ago

December 1929

Jesse Prescott has rented the basement room under McVicker’s Self Serve Store, in the Rasmussen building, and is having it placed in a fine condition. He will open his shop in a day or two.

The toboggan, near the caddy house, will be put in place this week. The skating rink has been blocked out and will soon be in shape to use. We all look forward to a splendid season of winter sports.

Mrs. Clark Branson, while cranking her auto last Thursday, had her right arm broken just above the wrist. It was proved a very painful injury, as all such accidents have proven.

The County Treasurer reports 3,300 auto licenses already issued for 1930. Six hundred more autos are nor owned in Cerro Gordo County than there were a year ago.

100 Years Ago

December 1919

A nice present for any wife would be a new floor mop found at Williams Furniture Co.

John Scherf took the Clear Lake team over to Ventura in his bob sled. Ventura beat Clear Lake 37 to 15, but the boys enjoyed the ride anyhow.

The proposed Lutheran Hospital, which Clear Lake had hoped to secure, will now, no doubt, be located at Mason City.

The Wagner Motor Co. are moving into their fine new building on S. Third and South Sts.

The Burlington jail was empty Dec. 10 for the first time in 20 years. The prohibition law bears good fruit.

Chicken pickers are making good money these days. J.D. Minimum has several men working for him, one of whom picks as many as 250 a day at 7¢ each.

Henry Daker, who moved here in 1874 and was thus one of the oldest settlers died Thursday at the home of his son, Frank.