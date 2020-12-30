Remember When 12-30-2020

(Above) Star atop the Watertower, 1970 - Neither fog, drizzle nor wind could keep workmen from Clear Lake Water Tower Paint and Repair Co. from putting the traditional Christmas star atop the main water tower in 1970. The custom of putting the star up as a service to the community was started many years ago by the late Earle Bagenstos, president of the firm at that time.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1996

Clear Lake police are investigating two car fires which they believe were intentionally set. Officials received two fire calls within minutes of each other Tuesday night. Both vehicles were completely destroyed.

Clear Lake police have arrested three male juveniles in connection with a vandalism spray painting spree early Friday morning. Several small businesses on Buddy Holly Place had been vandalized. Estimated damage topped $5,000.

Clear Lake Evening Lion Jim Ransom received the Lions International highest honor, The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award plaque for 1995. Lion Jim Ransom was also honored as Clear Lake’s Citizen of the Year in 1995.

Doctors Berge, Borgman, Arispe, Hendricks and Brunsting of General Medicine Associates and Doctors Mark and Willis Dankle, of Clear Lake Medical Group, have announced that they will begin sharing after-hours calls effective Jan. 1, 1996. Both clinics are affiliated with the Mercy Family Care Network of North Iowa Mercy Health Center

Gary and Tracy Peterson, of Clear Lake, are the parents of a new daughter, Trudy Kay Peterson, born Dec. 1, 1995. She is welcomed home by big brother, Grant, two and one-half years old.

Samantha McCauley, of Clear Lake, was he happy winner of the giant Christmas stocking courtesy of Happy Chef in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Lion football player Jon Murray not only made an impact on the field during the season, he turned some heads for the post season balloting for a couple of All-State teams. Murray was cited to the Iowa Newspaper Association’s Second Team offensive line, as well as Third Team All-State Des Moines Register offense. He was also elected to the First Team All-District 3, Class 3A team.

The Ventura Vikings may have started the season slow, but look out, as the boys basketball team is now 4-3. The Vikings are being led by seniors Andy Luscomb and Dan Fields. Luscomb is averaging 21.4 points per game and Fields is averaging 21.1.

The Clear Lake wrestlers are doing things their way this season, going into the Christmas break with an untarnished record. All 13 Lion wrestlers have winning records at this point in the season.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team put together two wins heading into the Christmas break to even their record at 2-2. The Lions won the games by heart and hustle according to Coach Dave Benes.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: Miler Lite Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $5.89; Jack’s Pizza, 12”, 4/$9; Bounty Paper Towels, regular roll, 79¢; Sunkist navels oranges, 10 ct. bag, $1.69; Folgers Coffee, 34.5 oz., $5.99; Blue Bunny Hi-Lite Ice Cream, 1/2 gallon, $2.19; T-Bone steak, lb., $3.99; and chicken fryer breast, lb., 88¢.

50 Years Ago

December 1970

Mayor Dale Pattschull has accepted the resignation of Chief of Police Nels Larson, effective Jan. 1, 1971. Chief Larson has devoted 19 years of faithful, sincere, loyal and conscientious service to the community and has worked countless hours in upholding the high standards and qualifications of a dedicated police officer, said Pattschull. A replacement will be named at a later date.

The Ventura Vikings were defeated Friday night by Meservey-Thornton, 70-50. The Viking’s defensive player of the week was Terry Anderson. Coach Kavars said that although Anderson is only a sophomore, he played a very fine, aggressive game.

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s Red Owl include: East Coast Oysters, pint, 98¢; Jeno’s Sausage Pizza, 1 lb. pkg., 59¢; head lettuce, each, 15¢; 7-Up, Pepsi, Coca Cola, 8 pack, 16 oz. bottles., 69¢; Farmdale Colby Cheese, 10 oz. pkg. 59¢; and Marigold Egg Nog, 69¢.

75 Years Ago

December 1945

Seventeen pairs of skates were stolen at a break-in at the Clear View Roller Rink when thieves came in through a window.

DeBruyn and Pugh Implement Company has been sold to Orville Stinehart.

After all was said and done, there were eight inches of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

Mr. and Mrs. George Prestholt received a cablegram from their son, Clayton, stating he left on a Liberty Ship from Marseilles on Dec. 18.

Horses wanted: we buy horses for killing purposes every day at the Milwaukee Stock Yards. We pay top prices.

Dr. A.A. Joslyn suffered bruises and shock in a fall Sunday from the roof of his home while inspecting the chimney. He was taken to Park Hospital where he is improving.

100 Years Ago

December 1920

The choir of the Zion Lutheran Church, under the direction of Letty Ellen Keerl, will give a Vesper Song Service, Dec. 26. Miss Keerl has been hard at work preparing the service and it promises to be a delightful one.

Frank Young has beans, cleaned and blowed, but not hand picked for 6¢ a lb.

It used to be we talked about the high cost of living, NOW it’s the high cost of FLIVVERING (look it up, I had to) with gas prices as they are.

Life’s worries and troubles ended for Mrs. George Osborne who passed quietly into the dreamless sleep that knows no awakening Wednesday afternoon.

The Commercial Club started the work of smoothing off the ice preparatory flooding it for the skating rink.

Rogers Hotel has two room apartments for rent with tub bath connections.