Remember When 12-29-2021

(Above)Early Christmas present in 1971 - Roger and Marilyn Ritter, Clear Lake, were the happy and proud recipients of an early Christmas present in 1971. The couple were blessed with twins, Matthew John and Jennifer Sue, born on Dec. 15. Matthew tipped the scales at five pounds, seven ounces and his little sister weighed four pounds, 10 ounces. The tiny ones were doing nicely under the careful care of the nurses at Mercy Hospital for about a week.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1997

Freezing rain and fog made travel difficult Friday on Interstate 35 in the Clear Lake area. Approximately 18 cars went in the ditch just south of the 4th Ave. South Interstate 35 southbound on-ramp Friday morning. A rollover just south of the on-ramp slowed traffic and caused other fender benders as people tried to slow down.

If Santa brought you new skates, you’re in luck. The Marion Park ice skating rink is now open.

Clear Lake is one of 29 communities across Interstate Power Company’s Iowa service territory to receive a tree planting grant under Interstate’s Partners in Planting program. The community of Clear Lake will receive $3,000 that will go toward the planting of new trees.

Jim Ransom, of Clear Lake, was the grand prize winner of a Serta mattress and box spring as the grand prize winner in the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter’s Fall Football Contest. His name was drawn from all entries received during the 12-week contest.

The Clear Lake Lions wrestling team continued their winning ways by capturing the Northwood Invitational last Saturday. Andy Thompson went 3-0 on the day, beating the top seeded wrestler from Glenville Emmons, 7-1. Josh Baker also went 3-0 on the day. Justin Washburn was the champion at 145 pounds. Dustin DenHartog, Clear Lake’s only undefeated wrestler, pinned his way through the tournament.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team moved their record to 3-4.

On Jan. 4-5, dog teams from across the midwest will converge on Pilot Knob State Park for the 1997 Pilot Knob Sled Dog Races. This unique Iowa event is part of the North Star Sled Dog Association’s circuit of races. Teams of three to 10 dogs will compete on trails winding through and around Pilot Knob. Skijoring will also be featured. Skijoring is an event where a cross country skier is pulled along a race trail by a team of dogs.

Grocery deals for the week at Fareway include: Well’s Blue Bunny Cottage Cheese, 24 oz., $1.59; Vista Saltine Crackers, 16 oz. box, 39¢; Boomsma Large Eggs, dozen, 79¢; Jack’s Original Pizza, 12”, 2/$5; Pepsi or Mt. Dew, 24-12 oz. cans, $5.99; Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.89; Fastco Sliced Bacon, lb., $1.69; fully cooked chicken wings, BBQ, herb or buffalo style, 2 lb. bag, $4.99; and USDA choice boneless arm roast, lb., $1.79.

50 Years Ago

December 1971

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter is offering a $100 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the theft and desecration of the Baby Jesus figurine from the Nativity Scene in City Park Dec. 5. The figurine was wrapped in a torn American flag and its face and hands were painted black. The figurine was left on the steps of Mayor Dale Pattschull.

Pat’s OK Tire Store will be moving this weekend to its new location, 880 Highway 18 West, according to owner Pat Von Bank. Von Bank started the business in April, 1964.

It was a tight first half, but the Clear Lake Lions moved out in the second half to round-up the Clarion Cowboys, 63-41. Tom Hendricks and Rich Chapman led the way for Clear Lake.

About 70 persons enjoyed the Senior Citizen’s annual Christmas dinner and party Friday afternoon at the center.

Dance to the music of “Rising Suns,” on Sunday, Dec. 16, from 9-12, at the Surf Ballroom. Admission is $2.50.

75 Years Ago

December 1946

The ice on the lake is clear and smooth and the youngsters are enjoying it to the fullest.

Mr. and Mrs. Paquette have sold Curley’s Cafe to the Aragon Ballroom Co. of Chicago, who also bought the Surf Ballroom. New building plans involving the Surf and the cafe are being considered and eventually the new businesses will be combined.

Mark Melcher was able to enjoy Christmas after being ill with scarlet fever. His sister, Linda, also had the ailment but was not very ill.

Carl Fox sells ballrooms for over a million dollars. A Chicago operator bought the Surf at Clear Lake, the Terp at Austin and the Prom at St. Paul.

Linda Melcher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Melcher, South Shore, is quarantined with scarlet fever.

The final report on the band uniform drive was given by the Music Mothers. The total amount received was $3,198.85. The Lions Club donated $300.

90 Years Ago

December 1931

We would like to call to the attention of the Clear Lake residents who are spending the winter in Florida and California that Earl Colburn picked violets in his yard on Christmas Day. Reports of seeing robins and other spring birds have been received recently by people living along the lake shore.

Mr. D.H. Palmeter, one of Clear Lake’s best known citizens and a pioneer, passed away at the home of his daughter, Mrs. W.W. Choate, early Wednesday after an illness of several weeks.

The fire department was called to the F.C. DeBruyn home about one o’clock Tuesday morning, where Mr. DeBruyn’s car, which was parked at the curb, was on fire. The fire was soon under control, but not until the car was badly damaged.

John Scherf lost another valuable guernsey cow on Friday. This is the second cow Mr. Scherf has lost this month.