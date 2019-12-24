Remember When 12-25-2019

(Above) Snowmobile rally, 1969 - Clear Lake residents were startled in 1969 as snowmobiles roared down Main Ave. The excitement was just a preview of action seen at the Snowmobile Rally held in Clear Lake. 41 cities were represented at the Rally from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois and Colorado.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

December 1994

Virginia Melhus, of Clear Lake, is the winner of a grandfather clock valued at $2,000 from Wilcox Furniture. The clock was the grand prize in the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee’s Christmas promotion.

Believing that cooperation is the key to business success, the Clear Lake and Mason City hotels and motels have formed an association to meet on a regular basis for the purpose of promoting cooperation between the two communities.

Ventura Mayor Doug Merbach was the first to purchase a centennial medallion. The medallions are available at the Ventura Public Library at a cost of $10. Ventura will celebrate its 100th birthday Labor Day weekend.

The top 10 stories of 1994 were as follows: #1 the Surf resurges; #2 Serta signs on; #3 MEI bankruptcy; #4 new look on Main; #5 Clear Lake Bank and Trust expands; #6 C.L.E.A.R. Project begins; #7, the voters speak in election; #8 Model T mania; #9 firefighter charged with 1st degree theft misappropriation from that organization; and #10 coal tar cleanup at City Beach area.

Mike Ulve, owner of Ulve’s Body and Paint Repair, has moved his business to 600 S. 8th St., Clear Lake.

On Jan. 1, Rev. Murley Severtson will retire from the ministry - for a second time. Severtson has served Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake as part time visitation pastor for the last five years. He also was Zion’s senior pastor from 1966-79. An open house celebration took place at Zion Sunday, Dec. 18.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team gave their all, but fell in a 2 OT thriller to Algona, 80-77. The Lions are still looking for their first win this season. Scott Suntken finished with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Jon Kollmann led the team with 20-points on 8-12 shooting. Jeff Lewis and Mark Ebeling scored 14 and 12 points respectively.

The Clear Lake wrestling team rolled over Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Mason City, and Northwest Webster to give Coach Gary Weber his 100th career dual victory. The western New York native began his head coaching career right out of Upper Iowa University. In six years at Plainfield, Weber compiled a 36-29 mark. Now in his seventh season with the Lions, Weber’s record is 64-34-1.

The Ventura girls basketball machine is picking up steam even as they misfired against Alden with a slow first half before beating them, 55-27. The Lady Vikings are 7-0 and 4-0 in North Star play. Sarah Hinrichs inched closer to 1,000 career points. Her 17 points against Alden puts her at 980. She also grabbed 14 rebounds and four steals. Erin Watson scored 11 points.

The New Year’s Eve Special at the Golden Goose, 465 N. Shore Dr. (next to the Surf) is king and queen filet for two, $19.50. Dance to “Thunder and Frenz” from 8-30-12:30. Free hats and horns at midnight.

Specials for the week at Fareway include: Nabisco Snack Crackers, 7-10 oz. box, $1.28; Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, 24-12 oz. cans, $6.89; Pepsi or Mt. Dew, 24-12 oz. cans, $5.18; baby carrots, 16 oz. bag, 89¢; lemons or limes, 5/$1; Lays Potato chips, 14 oz., $1.47; Iowa Chops lb., $1.99; lobster tail, $9.99; and T-Bone Steak, lb., $3.99.

50 Years Ago

December 1969

Officials of the Federal Aviation Administration were to begin an investigation of an airplane crash in which two Mason City men were killed Monday.

Pat Stork was re-elected chief of the Clear Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Stork has been a member of the department for the past 20 years and is beginning his third year as chief.

Seven men were fined and released immediately following their arrest in a gambling raid at the Holiday Motor Lodge.

The Iowa Highway Commission has pushed the completion of Interstate 35 through North Iowa back to fiscal 1973. Scheduled to be completed in fiscal 1970 is the 8.3 mile widening project on Highway 18 from the west edge of Clear Lake to the four-lane route on the west edge of Mason City.

Deals for the week at Holiday include: ladies after ski boots, $2.99; slide-a-boggan, 99¢; kitchen spice rack, $2.99; binoculars, $14.99; inflatable penguin, 99¢; fondue sets, $4.99; Instamatic 124 camera, $14.88; and 12-inch TV set, $79.88.

75 Years Ago

December 1944

The association for the preservation of Clear Lake adopted a resolution that the proposal to abandon the North Lake Shore Road between the golf course and where the road turns due west to Ventura be abandoned in the best interests of the public. The association is opposed to and will condemn any effort to abandon or change the location of the present road.

The 6th War Loan Drive went over the quota by $10,000.

Mrs. Ralph Ingersoll opened a Main Street Flower Shop Saturday. The shop has been redecorated in soft yellow and white. A large crowd visited the opening.

Carl Fox paid a bonus of $6,950 to his employees which included The Surf at Clear Lake, the Prom at St. Paul, and the Terp at Austin.

100 Years Ago

December 1919

One of the school wagons which was used to draw the Ventura pupils to and from school took fire Thursday, presumably from a foot warmer, and burned everything in it.

The Methodist Church will have a supper on Dec. 5. Menu includes: veal birds with dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas in thimble shells, beet and cabbage salad, rolls, butter, mince pie, and coffee for 50¢.

Tom Henry, one of the oldest settlers in Clear Lake, passed away. He came from Ireland when he was nine years old.

Fertile has the distinction of being one of the greatest egg markets in Iowa. It is in a small area of land bordering Lime Creek. With its south lying slopes and great growth of timber, it is especially adept at raising the domestic fowl.

Lost: a black muff on South Third St. Contact M. Nelson.