Remember When 12-22-2021

(Above) Three cheers in 1996 - The Iowa Cheerleading Coaches’ Association, in conjunction with the IHSAA, sponsored the 1996 Iowa Cheerleading State Championships in 1996. Over 50 schools from across the state competed. In their first year of competition at the State level, Clear Lake High School placed fourth in the Class 3A Division. Ten members of the varsity squad competed. Pictured are front row (L-R): Ali Gross, Amber Wass, Kristy Echelberger, Daniella Roper and Estella Ibarra. Back row (L-R): Christine Prohaska, Mandy Thomas, Ali Secory, Laura Maring and Maribeth Bernard.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

December 1996

It appears it will be a year without construction in downtown Clear lake. The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has sent a letter to the City Council asking for a “break from the inconveniences of construction.” The request comes from both the business community and the Chamber itself, which says its financial reserves have been pinched by contributing to reconstruction since 1994. The Chamber has traditionally paid 11 percent of project costs.

A Belmond man has died as the result of injuries sustained when he was thrown from his snowmobile into the icy water of Clear Lake Friday night. The accident occurred about 9:30 p.m. It is believed his sled hit a ridge and threw him into the open water close to the lake’s aeration system. A fellow snowmobiler went into the water to pull him to safety, but was unable to do so. Members of the Clear Lake police and fire departments were able to extract him approximately 20 minutes after going into the water.

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce has been awarded grant funds totaling $1,349.95 for two tourism related projects. The projects funded include $1,000 for advertising and $349.95 to help fund the speaker for a front-line contact training session.

Mark J. Christian has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) in the United States Army Reserve. LTC Christian is a 1973 graduate of Clear Lake Community High School. He is the son of Muriel and Marion Sorensen of Clear Lake.

Hospice of North Iowa (HNI) has entered into a letter of intent to work out the details of a model of collaboration with North Iowa Mercy Health Center

David Rosendahl, of Ventura, received the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau recognition award at the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting held in Des Moines.

Zelda Scott was the grand prize drawing winner of $250 in Chamber Bucks sponsored by Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

The Clear Lake crowd once again spurred on the Lions wrestling team to a victory. The Lions pulled out a 39-27 win over Webster City after being tied 27-27 heading into the final two matches of the night. Mike Ostrander and Nick Thackery both recorded pins to seal the victory. Also recording victories were Alex Ibarra, Andy Thompson, Mike Lester, Justin Washburn and Dustin DenHartog.

The Clear Lake boys traveled to Hampton to take on the Bulldogs after a disappointing loss at Garrigan. Looking for an early Christmas present in the form of a “W,” the Lions came back from a 12 point deficit in the third quarter to seal a victory in the closing seconds, 64-62.

Lake Lanes is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party from 1-6 p.m. Also, a Scratch Tournament will be held on Dec. 28 and is open to all bowlers.

Playing at the theater is, “Jingle All The Way.”

50 Years Ago

December 1971

Because of the many requests from persons in the area, the Christmas play, “O Holy Night,” by Pastor Alvern Kinrade, will be presented again this year at the United Methodist Church.

Results of the TTT Charity Ball were announced at a Christmas tea. The group raised $4,095.

The Clear Lake wrestling team walloped the Greene Ramblers, 47-14. The team is coached by John Klaudt.

Varsity cheerleaders at Ventura include Debbie Brager, Chris Quinn, Mary Buckley, Nancy Pannhoff and Denise Knop.

Grocery specials for the week at Red Owl include: East Coast Oysters, pint, $1.09; Budweiser Beer, 12 pack, $2.29; head lettuce, each, 19¢; sirloin steak, lb., $1.29; Gold Medal Flour, 10 lb., 78¢; Pepsi, 8 pack, 79¢; and Red Owl Potato Chips, 12 oz., 19¢.

90 Years Ago

December 1931

The George Peterson bath house on the North Shore is being transformed into a modern dance pavilion. Operations have already begun and the additions and improvements will cost around $35,000.

Mrs. Ritz informed the newspaper that the Ritz Hotel at Bayside has been leased to Carl Weedman, of Chicago, for a term of five years.

December 3 will go down in history as the date Clear Lake froze over in 1931. Some of the most venturesome skaters were out on the lake Thursday.

Mrs. J.B. Patterson is in Mercy Hospital suffering from a fractured shoulder which she suffered when she fell while crossing the icy street Tuesday.

Mr. and Mrs. T.L. Sears are nicely settled in their new modern house they recently purchased from Hans on Clara Street. It is a five room bungalow and is strictly modern in every respect.

100 Years Ago

December 1921

Donald Watts is getting a lot of enjoyment out of his wireless station. One evening last week this editor went over to the Watts home to see how it worked. Donald connected up the machine, the editor put the receiver to his ear. He heard a concert from Philadelphia and part of a speech as clear as if they were 20 feet away. Truly the wireless is a wonderful invention.

Christmas shoppers will do well to remember that an auto robe or pair of horse blankets are appropriate presents. They are available for sale at J.E. Patterson.

Val Wallis brought to his office five ears of Reed’s yellow dent corn weighing nearly six pounds.

Mrs. John Hollister has passed to the Great Beyond. Always thinking of others, always ready to sacrifice herself, she did the duties around the home until she was forced to her couch and asked to be taken to the hospital. She planted no thorns along the pathway, nor willingly trod upon the lilies of love, but from the beacon tower of her heart, the light of sympathy and devotion showed clear and steady.