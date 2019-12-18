Remember When 12-18-2019

(Above) Giving Tree help from 1994 - When Vicki Lenz’s sixth grade class learned there were Clear Lake families still needing food for the holidays in 1994, they wanted to help. The class brought food items and toiletries from home. The result was 13 boxes filled to the brim with all kinds of food and other daily necessities. The class originally picked one ornament from the Reporter’s Giving Tree, but their generosity made it possible to help other families as well.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

December 1994

The Clear Lake City Council approved the issuance in revenue bonds Monday night to assist in the location of the Serta Mattress Company here. The bonds will be retired by property taxes paid by the new business, which is currently building a plant on 4th Ave. S., Clear Lake. Serta, which makes mattresses and box springs, plans to employ 85 persons within two years and up to 125 persons in five years.

The director of the McIntosh Triathlon has canceled the 1995 edition of the race, blaming local businesses for a lack of support. However, Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce officials say they are looking into continuing the summer athletic event. The triathlon has been held for three years at McIntosh Woods State Park.

The spirit of the season is shining especially bright at three Clear Lake homes - winners of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce’s second annual holiday lighting contest. The first place winner was David and Janelle Harrington, 5 Venetian Drive. The Wayne Kozisek residence, 902 S. 14th St., received second place. Third place went to Russell Young, 109 S. 9th St.

A great gift idea for that hard-to-buy for person on your Christmas list is a Ventura Centennial Medallion, now available for $10 at the Ventura Public Library. One side of the medallion reads, Ventura Centennial, Sportsman’s Paradise, 1995. The reverse side features a wheat border and a polished blank area suitable for engraving. Ventura will celebrate its centennial Labor Day weekend, 1995.

The 58 members of the Clear Lake 8th grade band performed at Capital Square in downtown Des Moines Dec. 15 under the direction of their leader, Tyra Ingram Cable. The group was invited to perform the concert as part of the holiday entertainment for the lunch hour crowds.

The Ventura FFA Lakeside FFA chapter recently took four members to the National FFA Convention held in Kansas City, Nov. 9-11. Members including Mike Menke, Ben Pinkeyes, Andy Muff and Ken Rosendahl attended various activities beginning with a career show.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team went on the road and nearly left Eagle Grove with a victory, but the Eagles prevailed in a 65-63 victory. Jon Kollman led the Lions with 18 points and Scott Suntken had 15 points, including a trio of key three pointers in the second half.

The Ventura boys basketball team used solid fourth-quarter play to sandwich wins over Woden-Crystal Lake and Nora Springs-Rock Falls around a loss to Corwith-Wesley-Luverne. The Vikings defeated W-CL 74-56 in front of the home crowd. Brad Hollatz and Dan Fields led four Vikings in double figures with 19 apiece. Fields also had 10 rebounds. Andy Luscomb had 10 points.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team avoided heading into the holiday break without a win, as they held on for a 46-43 win over Iowa Falls. Jennifer Toyne scored 17 points on 7-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Angie Hughes picked up eight points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Homes listed for sale in the classified section include: Grandview Circle home, across from public lake access, a big garage, cute and well built, $42,900; Eastridge condo for sale, nicely decorated, 2 bedroom, fireplace, garage and a swimming pool, $95,000; a 49x78 foot building for sale in Ventura, includes car hoist, nice corner lot across from the fire station, $38,000; cute 2 bedroom home, well built with newer bathroom and furnace, near lake and park, in the $20’s.

50 Years Ago

December 1969

Old Man Winter “sampled his snow boots” this weekend and left Clear Lake covered with 15” of snow. The most unlikely postponement was the North Iowa Snowmobile outing at the Jack Davidson farm. Bad roads prevented the snowmobilers from transporting their machines to the site.

It took one man operating a wrecking crane with an 1,800 pound demolition ball just a few hours to bring a landmark in Clear Lake down to half size. Beck Excavating Co. started to level the Farmers Elevator that has stood at E. Main Ave. since 1921.

The Sam Kennedy story is not a miraculous take, but it is one of the dramas that has fascinated Clear Lake and become an important part of its history. It is sad to report that the last chapter has been written. Sam Kennedy, 86, died at this home Friday, Dec. 4.

The Ventura boys picked up their first win, 83-50, over Nora Springs. Bruce Anderson and Rod Barkema shared honors for Ventura with 24 and 18 points respectively.

65 Years Ago

November 1954

One of Clear Lake’s largest homes will be moved soon. The house that has stood at the corner of S. Fourth St. and First Ave. S., known as the Phillips building and in recent years, the Ward property, will be moved to 8th Ave. N. near Third Place N., approximately one block north of the Chappell Clinic. Stanley Bowen, Ventura, has purchased the home and is going to erect a large super market on the lot.

Dr. and Mrs. Tom Joslyn have named their new son, Paul Colby Joslyn, who was born at Park Hospital. He has one brother, Thomas Harper, 18 months.

Larry Watson, Margaret Monaghen, Roger Claesgens, Mary Jo Conn and Beverly Dusenberg have been chosen to become members of the Semper Fidelis, National Honor Society. They are all seniors.

90 Years Ago

November 1929

Iceboating and skating is a popular amusement on the lake these days. Sunday there were hundreds of skaters over this end of the lake. The ice, however, is only three or four inches thick, and great care should be exercised.

Mr. Willet Taylor was bitten by a dog about 10 days ago. One day last week he saw the dog near Wentworth’s Hat Shop and with a 22 caliber rifle, he shot the dog. The city officer, A.R. Petersen, arrested Mr. Taylor and he was taken before Mayor A.N. Anderson, who sentenced Mr. Taylor to 10 days in jail, but suspended the sentence for good behavior. No doubt the dog needed shooting, as many dogs in Clear Lake deserve, but it is a dangerous thing to attempt right on Main Street.

The old brick on the front of Sondrol’s Double Store was removed last week and workmen began laying a new brick front.