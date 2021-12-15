Remember When 12-15-2021

Enjoying their pancakes in 1971 - Putting away a pile of pancakes in 1971 were Alan, 9, and Michael, 2 1/2, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Hejna, of Ventura. They were eating their share of flapjacks at the Ventura Lions’ annual pancake feed held at the Ventura Elementary gym. About 175 persons were served.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

December 1996

They weren’t just fish stories! Clear Lake anglers have enjoyed some fabulous fishing in recent years. In fact, in 1996 the lake ranked in the top five percent in North America in terms of its walleye yield.

If there’s one good thing about cold weather, it’s that the Marion Park ice skating rink is now open.

A semi-truck rollover closed the Interstate 35 on-ramp at Clear Lake for nearly two hours on Dec. 10. The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. when the semi driver lost control as he turned onto the southbound ramp.

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter had special visitors, Debra Lass and Nelson Breen, who were in town working on a documentary of the Surf Ballroom. The pair paged through bound volumes of the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter newspaper looking for highlights of the Surf. The two film makers will begin post production on the documentary in New York this week.

The empty Giving Tree at the Clear Lake Reporter office now stands as a visible reminder of the generosity of Clear Lake area residents.

The Ventura Jazz Band has earned a return trip to the State Jazz Championship in Des Moines by virtue of their second place finish at the North Central Iowa Jazz Festival in Eagle Grove. The group is under the direction of Nate Benzing.

Former Clear Lake resident David Stattelman is pursuing a carer in music performance with great success. As a member of the group, “Altramar,” Stattelman can be heard on a new CD called, “Nova Stella: A Medieval Italian Christmas.” Stattelman sings and plays percussion for the group.

Bev Stadtlander of Thornton, has been named Outstanding Employee of 1996 at Opportunity Village.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team went on the road to Algona after winning their first game of the season against Clarion-Goldfield. The game against Eagle Grove proved to be one of the more exciting contests in recent memory, as the Lions beat the Eagles on a last second shot by Becky Avery to capture a 51-50 victory. Avery led the team with 18 points, followed by Erin Pleggenkuhle with eight points and two steals.

The Clear Lake boys pulled out an OT victory over Eagle Grove, 57-55. Senior John Mixdorf tipped in the game-winner basket. Nate Carney had 13 points for Clear Lake. Casey Cooney collected 10 points.

Jared Ringus scored a career high 24 points and recorded 12 rebounds in helping the Ventura boys to a win over Northeast Hamilton, 72-43. Tom Menke scored 16 points for the Vikings.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: Miller Genuine Draft or Miller Lite, 12 pack, $5.79; Gold Medal Flour, 5 lb., 89¢; Tombstone Frozen Pizza, 2/$6; Dole Bananas, lb., 29¢; Kellogg’s Rice Krispies, 15 oz., 2/$3; and bone-in hams, lb., $1.49.

50 Years Ago

December 1971

Mayor Dale Pattschull has offered a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the figurine taken from the Nativity scene in City Park and to the culprits who are responsible for the theft. A police officer reported the Christ Child and manger missing about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The Nativity scene is an annual project of Xi Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Last year the Christ Child, Mother Mary and the head of a lamb were taken. They were found a few weeks later in a shed.

About 1,000 people - the largest crowd ever - went through the reception line Saturday at the TTT Charity Ball at the Surf.

The on-the-job training program initiated last year at the high school is going strong. There are 24 students participating in the program. The program is designed to provide students with a working knowledge of specific vocations.

Mrs. Brown’s physical education class in Ventura is trying something new - dancing. Not just any dancing, but Greek folk dancing.

75 Years Ago

December 1946

The ice was right on time this year. The cohesion started Nov. 22, which is about average for the past 15 years. The only spots not frozen were those kept open by ducks. Let’s hope this year the ice keeps a smooth surface. Staying off until it’s frozen solid will help a lot. We have the makings of a nice rink if everyone cooperates.

Several farmers are plowing their fields with weather just like spring. If this continues Christmas will be just like Florida.

Lettermen honored at the football banquet included Jack Roseland, Ralph Ott, Jr., Jim Bawden, Tom Joslyn, Hans Schroeder, Chuck Crane, Dick Peterson, Rollin Swanson, Allan Tarr, Don Jacobson, Franklyn Goodell, LeRoy Olson, Roy Myhre, Rae Bieber, Rondal Petersen, Dan Rice, Veryl Henriksen, and Cleworth Edgar, manager.

Ward Funeral Home has purchased a new 1947 Cadillac to be used exclusively in Clear Lake.

100 Years Ago

December 1921

Phil Mench is now running a taxi line.

Stewart Arnold and Laura Cook were united in marriage. The bride is an intelligent, bright young lady. The groom is a wide-awake, thrifty young man. They have rented several rooms in the Ketterhenry residence.

Martin Hosband has rented the Robinson Livery Barn and is planning to go into the ice business in Clear Lake. Room for about six horses will be reserved in the front part of the barn. There is not much demand for delivery horses these days.

The Culver Ice Co. has had their ice chutes put in place and are now ready to do business as soon as the ice is thick enough.

Martin Stenby met with an accident that is sure to teach others what not to do. He unscrewed the radiator cap, lit a match and looked into the radiator to see if there was enough water and alcohol. Flames flashed up quickly, burning his face severely. He spent two days in the hospital as a result.