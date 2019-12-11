Remember When 12-11-2019

(Above) Busiest place in town in 1969 - Christmas mailing was expected to reach its peak the week of Dec. 17, in 1969, according to Roy Martin, postmaster. Postal employees were putting in overtime to handle incoming mail amounting to about 30,000 cards and letters a day. 70,000 Christmas stamps were ordered and were expected to be sold out. Martin said that more packages were mailed to servicemen overseas than in the past few years.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

December 1994

Making Clear Lake clear again is the theme of a project announced Thursday, dedicated to the protection and improvement of Clear Lake’s water quality. The project, known as CLEAR, is backed by $241,446 in federal funds. Quick facts: Clear Lake’s watershed encompasses 8,767 acres: 63% crop land; 18% urban/built-up; 6% marsh; 6% pasture/grass; 1% timber and 5% other.

Just in time for Christmas, the new owners of the Surf Ballroom, The Dean Snyder Family, are giving everyone the opportunity to support the restoration and preservation of the historic ballroom. The Snyder family have announced a personalized brick sale, similar to Clear Lake’s ongoing downtown sidewalk replacement program. The $150 4x8-inch bricks feature a brass plaque set in the center. These bricks will be located under the canopy/marquee at the entrance to the Surf.

A Mason City man is scheduled to go to trial Wednesday, Dec. 21, on a charge of vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a Clear Lake man.

The Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church will present a Living Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 417 1st Ave. S., Clear Lake, from 5-8 p.m.

Matt Gerhardt, Clear Lake, a freshman at the University of Iowa, is playing percussion with the 1993-94 UI Concert Band and University Band.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark H. Ubbelohde, son of Kenneth H. and Dorothy Ubbelohde, Clear Lake, is midway through a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific and Indian oceans with the replacement oiler USS Roanoke, home-ported in Bremerton, Wash.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce First Mates congratulated realtor Darrel Morehouse at the opening of his new business, Darrel Morehouse Realty, located at 940 N. 8th St. W., Clear Lake.

The Zion Women of Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, recently donated $500 to the Lutheran Resource Center in Clear Lake for program material.

The Clear Lake wrestling team found out that once you’re on top, it’s awfully hard to stay there. The Lions were the premier North Central Conference dual meet team over the last two seasons going 28-2 overall and 13-1 in conference. Algona put a dent in that mark with a 33-30 come-from-behind victory. The loss ended a 14-match win streak for Clear Lake. Those picking up wins for Clear Lake were Jeremy Viet, Andy Thompson, Ben Rechkemmer, Kevin Boeshart, David Doebel, and Jon Murray.

The 1994-95 Ventura girls basketball team have been doing their impression of a duck this year, smooth and calm on the surface, but paddling like heck underneath. The Lady Vikes are 3-0 despite losing two returning starters to injuries and relying on untested players to fill out the lineup.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team lost their second straight close game when Clarion-Goldfield escaped with a 80-74 win. The Lions were blown-out earlier in the week by Algona, 61-26.

Chad Billings, 19, of Clear Lake, brought home a nine-point buck following the opening day of hunting season. Billings said he used his 12 gauge shotgun to down the deer in three shots just south of town.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Kleenex Facial Tissue, 85-175 count, 79¢; Lay’s Potato Chips, $1.79; Nabisco Snack Crackers, 2/$3; Philadelphia Cream Cheese, 8 oz., 79¢; Our Family Flour, 5 lb. bag, 68¢; Bud, Bud Light or Bud Dry, 12 pack, $5.79; Dubuque Ham, 5 lb., $4.99; Boneless Chuck Roast, lb., $1.49; and Idaho baking potatoes, lb., 29¢.

50 Years Ago

December 1969

Professional appraisers will be hired by the Clear Lake City Council to investigate the possibility of vacating S. 9th St. between 3rd Ave. S. and 4th Ave. S. The Clear Lake School District has asked for ownership of the street. The Clear Lake School District recently purchased three properties in the block immediately east of Lincoln elementary school. Acquisition of the street would consolidate the site to approximately three acres.

The Lions dumped Webster City, 73-63. A pleasant surprise was the play of Eric Thomsen. The 6’1” junior came off the bench and contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds. Bill Wistey tossed in 16 points and had 13 rebounds.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Walt Disney’s, “Swiss Family Robinson.”

A farm fire with estimated damage of $2,500 to $3,000 was reported on the Pete McLaughlin farm one mile south of Clear Lake on Highway 107. Two ponies stabled in the machine shed escaped.

75 Years Ago

December 1944

Mrs. Cecil B. Martin received a message that her son, Flight Officer, Roy B. Martin, who had been reported missing in action, was a prisoner of war. The Red Cross located him.

The lake is not yet frozen over.

“The National Barn Dance” and four other top notch features will be shown free of charge at the Lake Theatre, sponsored by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Howard Nye is now in the employ of the Petersen Standard Oil Station.

M.A. Arneson reports that $170,000 of the war loan drive has been subscribed and only $5,000 remains to meet the quota.

100 Years Ago

November 1919

The ice is too rough for skating.

Stamped goods of all description can be embroidered at Oluf T. Hansen & Co.

The Congregational Church Fair will serve chicken, baking powder biscuits, mashed potatoes, rutabagas, cottage salad, graham bread, mock cherry pie and coffee, all for 50¢.

C.J. Eddy has sold his farm, hence he and his son will have a public sale. They have 106 head of livestock, 33 head of choice Holstein cattle, 70 head of hogs and three horses.

Clear Lake walloped Greene in a fast and interesting football game. Guards playing star ball at the time were Gioscio and McGowan. Whitney, at center, played his usual fine game.

The proposition of a 30 hour week is simply a proposition to hold the public up at the point of a gun. We worked 10 to 12 hours a day for 30 years and it didn’t hurt us any.