Remember When 12-1-2021

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

November 1996

About anything that could go wrong did, Wednesday, as firefighters fought a losing battle against smoke, flames, location and the weather. In the end, they were resigned to watch as the main lodge at the Open Bible Camp, located in Ventura Heights, burned to the ground.

Five unique Clear Lake homes will be fully decorated for the holidays and ready to welcome visitors for “A Holiday Home Tour…a Showcase of Festive Christmas Designs.” The event is sponsored by Clear Lake High School French and Spanish students. Tickets are $10. Homes featured include the Scott and Julie Stauffacher home, 304 3rd Ave. N.; the Larry and Becky Weakland home, 44 Four Winds Drive; the Dr. Rob and Judy Gross home, 927 N. Shore Drive; the Dr. Fred and Edna Oakley home, 1817 N. Shore Drive; and the Charlie and Kathy MacNider home, 441 N. Shore Drive.

The stamping craze is all around us, and people are personalizing greeting cards, wrapping paper, gift bags, gift tags and more by decorating with stamps. Kim Larson, owner of the Ben Franklin store in Clear Lake, said she has many stamps available.

The Christmas season will be kicked off in unique style Saturday as Clear Lake holds its second annual Christmas By The Lake celebration. Last year the idea to hold an open house weekend and lighted parade exceeded even the expectations of first year organizers. Enthusiasm for the event was so high, planning began almost immediately for an even bigger celebration in 1996.

The Clear Lake wrestlers will be cheered on this season by varsity cheerleaders Danielle Roper, Holly Melhus, Ali Secory, Laura Maring and Angie Doebel.

Former Clear Lake soccer preps Ben Gustafson, Kris Lamond, J.R. Korenberg and Chris Treloar were all freshman members of the Waldorf Warrior soccer team.

A few years have now passed since the switch from six-on-six to five-on-five and the Clear Lake girls basketball team are looking to capitalize on the progress that they have made in recent years. Last season, the Lions finished with a 4-16 overall record under Head Coach Lynne Campbell. Returnees include Erin Pleggenkuhle, Jess Rechkemmer, Rachel Handeland, Lani Grabinski and Steph Eliasen.

Coming off a successful 15-6 basketball season, the Ventura girls are entering a rebuilding year, according to second year coach Tim Larson. The Lady Vikes have the tough task of replacing their entire starting lineup from last year’s squad. The team has one senior, Danielle Hughes, who did not go out for the team last season. Leading the way will be juniors Angie Avery, Margo Kresin, Jami Sonney and Michaela Schoning. Sophomores Emily Hiscocks and Tiffany Larsen are also expected to see some playing time.

Wilcox Furniture is offering 35% off storewide on Saturday, Dec. 7 for the Christmas by the Lake celebration. Also register for a free grandfather clock to be given away.

Just in time for Christmas giving is a new shipment of Clear Lake afghans. The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) together are offering the unique, loom woven, custom designed afghan of Clear Lake landmarks and attractions.

50 Years Ago

November 1971

The Island, now to be known as “Woodford Island” was deeded to the state last week by Mrs. L.E. (Esther) Ashland. The property comprising 2.9 acres has been in the Woodford family since 1897 and will be maintained in its natural state by the State Conservation Commission.

“Meals on Wheels,” a non-profit community food service to disabled and elderly people, started Monday in Clear Lake. Ten elderly people were taken hot noon meals by volunteer women.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team opened the season with a win over Belmond, 76-43. Brad Arends was Clear Lake’s top scorer with 24 points. Chris Larsen added 15.

The University of Iowa basketball coach, Dick Schultz, is looking for a lot of leadership from senior forward Ken Grabinski, of Clear Lake. The 6’6” 210 pounder has scored 233 points and collected 153 rebounds in 38 varsity games for the Hawkeyes.

75 Years Ago

November 1946

C.E. Mosher, manager of the Lake Theatre, announced there will be a special show for children on Saturday. “The Hoosier Schoolboy,” starring Mickey Rooney will be shown, as well as, a Walt Disney cartoon, “Chicken Little.”

Hunters in Northern Iowa found the cost of getting an early start on the pheasant season rather expensive. A hunter who shot at a bird from his car was fined $25. If he had hit it, the charge would have been $100.

The Christmas Festival committee of the Chamber of Commerce has purchased 1,500 feet of Christmas roping for the decoration of the streets.

Mrs. Jack Barnes was awarded a prize for the best Old Time costume at the Today’s Club meeting. Mrs. Earl Mack gave a lesson on the history of Clear Lake.

100 Years Ago

November 1921

Up in Lincoln Township a number of farmers are complaining of stolen chickens. It seems there’s an organized gang bent on this type of stealing.

The corn market is down to a point where the burning of the crop for fuel may become a harsh necessity. Twenty-five cent corn will get but a short distance in purchasing coal from corporations that must yet learn that the war is over.

N.E. Kendall, governor of Iowa, has proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 24, as Thanksgiving Day.

Some careless or indifferent hunters on John Sherf’s farm shot one of his cows. John is up in arms and we don’t blame him. Anyone now found hunting on his farm will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Thursday there will be a meeting in the City Hall to consider plans for the protection of cottage properties around the lake. Owners are tired of the break-ins and pillaging of summer cottages during the winter months.