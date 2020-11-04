Remember When 11-4-2020

(Above) Pass, Punt and Kick winners, 1970 - The annual Ford Pass, Punt and Kick Contest was held in Clear Lake in 1970. The 17 top performers with their trophies were first place winners front row (L-R): Greg Monson, Chris Templeton, Jim Joslyn, Rod Carrot, Brad Bonin and David Lambert. Second place winners middle row (L-R): Todd Youngstrom, Steve Hammond, Joe Hutchison, Dick Christensen, Tom Kilborn and Marc Olson, Third place winners in the back row (L-R): Brian Carrot, Tom Lambert, Scott Youngstrom, Steve Krause and Mitch Melhus.

25 Years Ago

November 1995

City Administrator Tom Lincoln cut the ribbon on the new road leading into the Fieldstone Addition. The project included the placement of a stop light and turning lane on Highway 18, where the new road extends to North 20th Street.

The Camp Tanglefoot Corporation and the North Iowa Girls Scout Council have announced that the long established Girl Scout Camp, Camp Gaywood, will now be known as Girl Scout Camp Tanglefoot. Located in the South Shore area of Clear Lake known as “Tanglefoot,” the corporation voted unanimously to adapt the name “Camp Tanglefoot.”

The Ventura National Honor Society held its fall induction. New members include: Allison Eikenberry, Erin Watson, Andrea Bauer, Isaac Larson, and Mitch McNulty.

Thanks to the emergence of “classic rock” radio stations through the United States, everything old is new again for a superstar music group of the 1960 and 70s. The Guess Who will perform on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Surf Ballroom. The Grass Roots will be the opening band. The Guess Who is known for such hits as, “No Sugar Tonight,” “Clap for the Wolfman,” “(Don’t Give Me) No Hand Me Down World,” and “American Woman.”

The Clear Lake volleyball team had three girls earn All-Conference honors. Krista Fritz was named to the Second Team, while Andrea Jennings and Heather Liston earned Honorable Mention. The Lions finished the season sixth in the conference with a record of 3-6 and 5-20 overall.

The Ventura Vikings football team landed eight players on All-District teams. Six players earned First Team Honors, Mike Menke, Andy Luscomb, Isaac Larson, Mitch McNulty, Dan Fields and Andy Muff. Tom Menke and Andy Smith earned Honorable Mention recognition.

Joe Scribbins, 12, of Clear Lake, took third place in the Jaycees State Punt, Pass and Run Competition held in the UNI Dome on Nov. 5.

Abby Ringus, Ellie Pueggel and Allison Cooper earned All-Conference honors for the Ventura volleyball team. Ringus was selected for the Second Team, while Pueggel and Cooper received Honorable Mention honors.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Tide Laundry Detergent, 100 oz., $4.99; Fareway Bakeshoppe Bread, 20 oz. loaf, 79¢; Starkist Tuna, 6 oz. can, 49¢; Russet Potatoes, 10 lb. bag, $1.59; yellow onions, lb., 15¢; Big G Wheaties Cereal, 18 oz. box, $1.99; Butterball Turkeys, lb., 99¢; boneless beef ribs, lb., $1.79; and T-bone steak, lb., $3.99.

50 Years Ago

October 1970

The Clear Lake Independent Telephone Co. is involved in a two-fold project which is expected to be completed by early spring of next year. The first part of the $170,000 expansion extends from the central office to Dodges Point.

Pfc. Roger A. Dannen, 20, has been awarded the Purple Heart for injuries received during action in Vietnam. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Engle W. Dannen. After not hearing from their son for two weeks, the Dannens received a letter from him stating he had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds under his right arm. He added that he was now back out in the field.

Charles Roseland, manager of Casey Rexall Drug announced that the business will move to its new location following the completion of remodeling. The building formerly occupied Corner Drug at the corner of 3rd and Main Ave. was purchased by Richard Casey last year from Jack Roseland.

The Clear Lake Lions flew past the Eagle Grove Eagles, 40-24 at Lions’ Field. Rain throughout the game caused players to slip and made handling the ball difficult.

90 Years Ago

November 1930

Harold Crane, attache of the First National Bank, was accidentally shot in the right hand Sunday while out duck hunting in a boat on the lake.

After a several weeks long automobile trip through California and New Mexico, Donald Barlow and Kenyon Verbeckmoes returned home Nov. 6. They reported a wonderful trip that covered 9,000 miles.

Chris Estergard, whose foot was so badly crushed a couple of weeks ago that it was amputated, is reported improving as rapidly as could be expected.

J.O. Palmeter received a bad gash in his hand near the thumb when he was cutting down a twig with his knife when it slipped, striking an artery in his hand.

Prices on the new Chevrolets now on display at the Wells Auto Co. are sport coupe, $575; coach, $545; standard sedan, $638; and special sedan, $650.

65 Years Ago

November 1955

The “Grand Opening” of Clark’s Sport and Hobby Shop in their new quarters at 312 Main Ave. will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, it was announced by Mr. and Mrs. Steve Clark, who have completed redecorating and the arrangement of the shop. The shop was formerly located at 2 N. Fourth St. Their new location was the former A&P Store.

Clayton Lincicum, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Lincicum has enlisted in the Marine Corps and was sent to San Diego, Calif. He was graduated last June from Clear Lake High School.

The insurance business operated for the past five years by Syd Thompson at 419-B Main Ave. has been moved to the ground floor office at Fourth St. and Main Ave.