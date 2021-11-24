Remember When 11-24-2021

(Above) Signs of the times in 1971 - Signs of the times in 1971 proved that Ol’ Man Winter was here to stay. Clear Lake’s drive-ins, including (top to bottom) The Dart Drive-In, The Lighthouse, The Silver Boot Cafe and the Barrel Drive-In all had signs in the windows announcing they would be back in the spring.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

November 1996

Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Steve Voelz says this has been the most unusual bond issue campaign he has ever witnessed. Although he is sure some exist, to date there has been no vocal opposition to the district’s proposal to issue $6.9 million in bonds to finance a new Central School and addition at the Junior High School building. Voters will decide on Tuesday, Dec. 3, whether or not to authorize the bond issue.

The Ventura School District has long realized the important of the schoolhouse levy; however, its renewal has never seemed so urgent. Tuesday, Dec. 3, District leaders are asking voters to renew the levy, which has been in place since 1975. Its 10-year renewal will make it possible for the Board of Education to proceed with plans for a 4,200 square foot addition to its elementary school.

A Clear Lake school bus carrying some 35 eighth grade girls basketball players and coaches home from Hampton Monday night collided with a Ford Bronco. No one was injured in the accident, however, the driver of the Bronco was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and driving left of the center lane.

Members of the Clear Lake Bank and Trust Clear Sailing 55 Club enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner at the Surf Ballroom. The annual event was attended by more than 300 people.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joanne L. Stebbins, daughter of Agnes Gilbert, of Clear Lake, recently participated in the 21st Annual Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C.

Navy Seaman Recruit Melissa S. Hutchison, daughter of Susan Hutchison, of Clear Lake, recently completed U.S. Navy Basic Training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill.

Clear Lake football coach Curtis Charlson was honored as the Class 3A Assistant Football Coach of the Year. The award was presented to Charlson at the UNI-Dome during half-time of last week’s State championship game. Here in Clear Lake, he was recognized at the annual football banquet where he received a standing ovation by the players and parents.

Clear Lake cheerleader Christine Prohaska has been selected to the Iowa All-State Cheerleading squad.

It was a night to remember Sunday at Lake Lanes. Tim Bowers and Rick Gates were both participating in Sunday Night Mixed League when they each, in different lanes, bowled the games of their lives. Bowers recorded a perfect 300 game, while Gates was perfect until the final frame, when one pin was left standing. He ended with a 299.

Coach Dave Beens is in his second year at the helm of the Clear Lake boys basketball team. The team, which hasn’t been above the .500 mark in four years, will be looking to returning letter winners Ted Secory, John Mixdorf and Nate Carney to lead the way after losing a majority of their starters from last season.

The Clear Lake wrestling team hopes to build off the success they had last season when they won the conference meet, had a 12-2 dual meet record and won a conference deal meet, 66-0. The team will return State qualifier Andy Thompson. Coach Gary Weber also looks for impressive seasons from Justin Washburn, Josh Baker, Mike Ostrander, Nick Thackery, Dustin DenHartog, John Rozen, Dean Walston, Mike Lester and Neal DenHartog.

Ventura boys basketball team is under the direction of third year coach Mark Bouwman. Senior Aaron Rothrock and sophomore Jared Ringus both earned All-Conference Honorable Mention last year and figure to be key players. Seniors Mike Menke, Isaac Larsen and Ryan Buchanan, along with junior Tom Make, also earned letters last year.

50 Years Ago

November 1971

“Education - For What”” is the topic which will be discussed by a panel of local people at the second meeting of the Clear Lake P.T.A. Wednesday night.

Shirley Dunn, the mother of six daughters, Pam, 14; Susan, 13; Lori, 12; LeAnn, 9; Sara, 4; and Amy, 3, was featured as “Cook of the Week.” She shared recipes for Ham Balls, Shrimp Dip, Walnut Sticks and Roquefort Dressing.

Clear Lake Wrestling Coach John Klaudt will try to improve last season’s record of 6-5 and a fifth place finish in the North Central Conference. The team returns seven letter winners: Bob Erickson (119), Dick Erickson (155), Lowell Grimm (185), Paul Joslyn (126), Joel McChesney (126), Mike Schwichtenberg (105) and Cal Yates (138).

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s West-Side Market include: sweet potatoes, squat can, 3/$1; Giant Tide, 79¢; Banquet Pumpkin Pies, 3/$1; Skippy Peanut butter, 12 oz., 43¢; Wentzels Maple Leaf Ducklings, 59¢; frozen grade A turkeys with timers, lb., 37¢; and canned hams, 3 lb. tin, $2.79.

90 Years Ago

November 1931

It is rumored that the Peterson bath house on North Lake Shore will be remodeled into a dance hall in the near future.

Claron W. Leith, son of Mr. and Mrs. P.D. Leith, East Main Street, was awarded the $30 prize offered by the Modern Mechanics and Inventions magazine for the best description of, and the details for making an ice yacht.

Miss Eva Belle Patterson and her pupils presented a fine program at their pie social Friday night. The numbers included readings and music and the manner in which each was delivered by the pupils showed a careful and untiring effort on the part of their instructor.

Paul Palmert, truck driver for the Page and Crane Lumber Co., suffered a broke arm when he stepped backward off his truck.

100 Years Ago

November 1921

Fred Boyd was up at the head of the lake the other day when he noticed two men sitting on an overturned boat. They were hunting and had stood up in the boat to shoot some game and in some manner the boat tipped over. When Fred arrived in his boat there they sat, cold, wet and no game in sight.

Mayor Knutson had been over to Mason City. On his way home he met with a novel experience. He was driving behind Harry Conklin near the cemetery at 25 mph when the Conklin car slowed down and suddenly stopped. Mr. Knutson, in order to prevent a collision, turned out to go by him when a big Holstein bossy crossed the pavement. The bumper struck the cow’s legs and landed on the radiator playing havoc with both. Both the driver and cow were frightened, but uninjured.

The sugar beet harvest had advanced so rapidly that the plant has had to hold up shipment at Mason City. One day there were 400 cars of beets on the track.

The Rogers Hotel dining room is available for private parties at $5 a night.

Sondrol Co. has rust proof corsets for $1.