Remember When 11-10-2021

(Above) Farm fun in 1996 - Farm fun of all kinds was had in 1996 at a Farm Breakfast held by Sunset School first graders. The students culminated a unit on farm life with the breakfast and program for parents and guests. Songs, dance, trivia contest and games were all part of the fun.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

November 1996

A new flag pole has been erected near the concession stand at the Lion’s Field ball diamonds. The Clear Lake Evening Lions spearheaded and funded the project. They were helped by Local 204 members and Interstate Power Company. Yohn Ready Mix supplied the concrete for a base of the 50-foot pole. Bill Yohn, Gene Vorland and Gene’s son, Eric Vorland, constructed the base. Marley Freeseman, of Farmer’s Co-op Lumber and Laurence Fredriksen, of Fredriksen Welding, also assisted in the project.

Clear Lake voters general went the way of the majority in county, state and national races decided in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. North Iowa party leaders are claiming President Bill Clinton’s visit to North Iowa in February paid dividends in the voting booth. Clear Lake voters gave President Clinton and Vice President Al Gore 1,727 votes, compared to 1,635 for Republican challenger Robert Dole and Jack Kemp.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, 1996, residents of the Clear Lake Community School District will be asked to vote on a proposed bond issue for a new elementary school and addition of classrooms to the Junior High. To pass this bond issue will require support of 60 percent of the voters. The new elementary school is projected to cost $5.5 million, the Junior High Classroom addition approximately $1 million.

Clear Lake Police are investigating several incidents of vehicle thefts from residences in Clear Lake. Reported stolen on Thursday, Nov. 7, was a 1984 four-door Mercury Topaz. On Friday, Nov. 8, a 1979 GMC van was stolen.

Plaques will soon be placed on Clear Lake streetlights denoting those lights which were gifts to the community. The plaques recognize the person or family which purchased the light, and in some cases, have an additional message.

Area clubs featuring news in the “Club News” section of the newspaper include: Lake Ambitious Feeders 4-H Club, Sorosis Club, Ventura Flower Club, Christian Singles, Thought and Thimble Club, Rural Lakettes Club, TTT Chapter EH and Clear Lake Duplicate Bridge.

Two Ventura players have received Honorable Mention in the balloting for North Star All-Conference volleyball. Danielle Hughes and Allison Eikenberry were recognized for their outstanding play in the just-completed season.

Dan Blake, of Clear Lake, completed his first marathon earning a participation medal for his efforts in the Cape Cod, Mass. Marathon. He has been training the past 18 months and competing in North Iowa events. More than 1,500 runners competed in the Cape Cod event. Blake’s ultimate goal is to run in the Boston Marathon someday. To do that, he will need a qualifying time of 3:35.0. His time in the Cape Cod Marathon was 4:14.26.

Now open, The Boathouse Grill, formerly the Golden Goose. New owners John, Andy and Molly Kern invite you to stop in. There is a new look and a new menu.

A grand re-opening of the Secret Garden will be held Friday and Saturday. The Secret Garden, formerly located at 412 N. Shore Drive, is now located in the Cheshire Cat Bookstore, 114 N. 3rd St. Kayla Myers, owner of the Secret Garden, started her floral shop in the Gift Cottages at Lake Coffee House. The move will allow for year-around accessibility for her customers. The Cheshire Cat will continue business as usual, specializing in children’s books, toys, games, as well as adult and gift books.

50 Years Ago

November 1971

Voters set an all time record in the Clear Lake city election Tuesday to put Floyd “Nibbs” Nesbit in as Mayor of Clear Lake. Only two incumbents, Bob Tanner and Mrs. Carrol Ungs, were re-elected. Bob Tanner, Carl Hankenson, Art Petersen, Les Godden and Mrs. Carrol Ungs carried all three wards.

Clear Lake lost the closing game of the season to Hampton, 22-8, on a damp night of football. The Lions finished the 1971 season with a 2-6 record.

Dave Theiss, son of Mr. and Mrs. Norm Theiss, is a senior quarterback for the Adams State College Indians, Alamosa, Colo. He is one of the all-time ASC total yardage gainers for one season. He prepped as an All-State quarterback under his father’s tutelage.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in, “Bonnie and Clyde.” Coming soon is, “Bullitt,” starring Steve McQueen.

It’s the last chance to see The Colleagues at the Holiday Motor Lodge.

65 Years Ago

November 1956

Dale Martin, head football and track coach at Clear Lake High School since 1952, submitted his letter of resignation as coach to the board of education.

Rioting in Singapore kept three Clear Lake tourists confined to their hotel according to a letter received this week by relatives. Arriving in Singapore from Ceylon were Mr. and Mrs. Al Allen and Mrs. Pearl Witke. They were escorted to the Embassy Hotel under armed guards.

Recognition for membership in Verity Lodge A.F. & A.M for 50 years was paid to Dr. Philips and Lee Boyd at a past masters night meeting at the lodge at the Masonic Temple.

Cadet Lyle R. Stunkard, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.G. Stunkard, of Clear Lake, was promoted to the rank of Cadet Sargent In the Army ROTC Signal Corps at Iowa State College, Ames.

100 Years Ago

October 1921

Miss Helen Hanson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Hanson, received a bullet wound in her arm Sunday evening. She was in company with Miss Helen Lundgren and they were walking near Zion Lutheran Church at the time. An auto came along and as it passed there was a report from a firearm. The ladies paid no attention but after walking a few feet, Miss Hanson’s arm began to pain her. An X-ray showed a bullet had lodged in the elbow bone. No one has a theory who fired the shot or how this happened.

Oluf T. Hansen and Co. reports that it’s cheaper to buy new shoes at their store than to repair old ones.

Apples are 80¢ a peck at the Basket Grocery. Eat Silsby’s home made bread for 10¢ a loaf.

The neighbors of Mrs. Roy Tesene planned a husking bee for today, thus hoping to crib most of the corn she has left in the field.

It is evident that someone is giving or selling cigarettes to minors.

Lynn Hyde, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Hyde, is the champion cornhusker in the county for a boy of his age, 13, he husks 16 bushels a day.