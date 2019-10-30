Remember When 10-30-2019

(Above) Halloween, 1994 - “Little Pumpkin,” April Harrah, hangs on as “Little Witch,” Janet Brenton, takes her for a broom ride in a scene from a Clear Lake Children’s Theater production in 1994. Tina Montealvo was the director.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • October 1994

The Clear Lake City Council has approved a $725,000 forgivable loan to help the Serta Mattress Co. locate in Clear Lake. The Council calls for the company to pay back $400,000 of the loan through property tax revenue generated by the new development (tax increment financing) over 15 years.

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad answered questions from Clear Lake Junior High School students Monday in a final campaign stop. Branstad, who said he visits only about 10 junior high schools each year, came to Clear Lake at the request of eighth grader Melissa Stanton. Stanton wrote the governor, saying her class was studying the elections and hoped Branstad would visit her class. The governor answered questions prepared by the students on a variety of issues ranging from capital punishment to welfare.

Eric Sorbo and David Severtson, of Clear Lake High School, along with Travis Roenfanz, of Ventura High School, have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as members of the 1994 All-State Chorus.

Tracy Michele Andrews and Matthew Michael Mixdorf were united in marriage on May 7, 1994, at McIntosh woods State Park, Clear Lake. Parents of the bride are Ron and Martha Andrews, and the grooms parents are Jay and Kathy Mixdorf.

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce has been notified that member Al Berge has been chosen to represent Cerro Gordo County at the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards luncheon in Des Moines. Berge was nominated by the Chamber for his contributions of time and talent to the Chamber over a number of years.

Officials from the Clear Lake Independent Telephone Co. will accept the Outstanding Corporation Award at the third annual North Iowa Fund Raising Professionals’ Philanthropy Day.

Samuel Langholz, son of Paul and Anita Langholz, Clear Lake, has been elected to participate in Opus ’94, a select honor choir for Iowa ninth graders.

The New Hampton football team came to Clear Lake rated number one in Class 3A and the only undefeated team in the class. The Chickasaws shut down Clear Lake’s district leading offense in a 35-12 victory over the Lions. Clear Lake ended the season at 5-4. Coach Fred Wieck felt his line did a decent job against a big New Hampton squad, but the backs were denied the second effort yardage that has been the hallmark of this season. The Lions had just three runs of 10-yards or better.

Once again, the stats and the scoreboard didn’t mesh for the Ventura football team. District 5 champion Rockwell-Swaledale outgunned the Vikings by just 27-yards, but the Vikings ended the year 0-9 with a 46-16 loss. Mike Menke saw his 100-yard game streak end at there as the Rebel defense held him to 77-yards on 22 carries. Menke was responsive for both Ventura touchdowns as he hit Andy Luscomb on a halfback pass and scored from one-yard out in the second half.

Clear Lake sophomore Tom Zirbel made his initial appearance at the State cross country meet on Saturday. Zirbel finished 32nd in Class 2A with a time of 16:58 on the course at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Coke and Sprite products, 24-12 oz. cans, $5.99; Red Delicious or Jonathan Apples, 10 lb. bag, $3.49; Red Flame Seedless Grapes, Lb., 99¢; Morton House Beef Stew, 24 oz. can, 99¢; T-Bone Chuck, lb., $1.29; T-Bone Steak, lb., $3.99; and Alaskan Pollock, lb., $1.39.

50 Years Ago • October 1969

Negotiations are underway to develop a motel complex in connection with the Surf Ballroom, which would expand into a major convention center. It was revealed that plans are to build a 60-unit motel next to the Surf, with the ballroom itself as the focal point of convention activities. Room dividers would be installed in the booth areas to accommodate private meetings. Motel facilities would include an indoor pool and lounge - and restaurant facilities. The Surf was closed Oct. 16 pending new financial arrangements.

The Clear Lake Community School District has purchased three properties in the block immediately east of the Lincoln Elementary School. Playground area will be extended into the three properties purchased. Total purchase price for the property was $31,000, Acquisition of the ground will increase the size of the Lincoln site to approximately three acres.

Undefeated Clear Lake stands on the threshold of its first undisputed football championship in the 40-year history of the North Central Conference. A victory over powerful Webster City will usher the Lions into the throne room, and the key will be up for grabs here Friday night at Lions Field.

75 Years Ago • September 1944

PFC Don Garlock first reported killed, is alive. Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Garlock, 900 E. Main, were the happiest people in Clear Lake today when they received a telephone call from the war department, which corrected an earlier report, that their son had been killed in action in France. It should have stated he was wounded but alive.

The runways of the Municipal Airport may be completed before Nov. 1 if the weatherman cooperates.

During the past years the American Legion Post has supplied 8,492 packages of cigarettes for the service men from collecting milk bottles. Cigarettes cost 5¢ a package each.

Automobile owners are being warned by Mrs. Karl Hass of the local war price and rationing board, to keep the mileage record slips such as mailed with each gasoline coupon book.

Attorney Ira Jones is nicely settled in his new law office at 111 S. 3rd Hass Bldg.

100 Years Ago • September 1919

The Congregational Church was crowded Tuesday evening to hear the Edison entertainment. Leola Lucey sang very charmingly, but no one could tell where her voice ceased and the Edison voice began. She proved that no difference existed between the voice of the living and its re-creation by the Edison.

Get your potatoes while we are digging. Only $1.50 a bushel at the field. Rich & Culver.

Corn husking is now in progress. Corn is dry, in good condition.

Oluf T. Hansen & Co., carry the new plush coats in ankle length fashionable trend from $10 to $45.

The football game at Eldora was a walk-a-way for the Industrial School, due to a lack of pep on Clear Lake’s part and the hard trip as the team had to start at 3 a.m. in the morning. Eldora was fast and peppy and played good ball.