Remember When 10-28-2020

(Above) Which Witch, 1995 - “Which Witch for President” was one of the Halloween productions presented by the Clear Lake Children’s Theater in 1995. Participants included front row (L-R): Brandon Johnson, Ben Nedved (in box) and Patrick Finnegan. Back row (L-R): Michelle Lobmeyer, Becky DeBell, Amy Thul, Patty Bitker and Lindsay Michel. The plays were directed by Tina Montealvo.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • October 1995

The cost of remodeling and expanding Central School is approximately the same as building a new 61,000 square foot facility, architects told the Clear Lake School Board. A price tag of approximately $5 million accompanied each preliminary plan.

In Clear Lake, there is only one contested race for the three Council positions available. Either Ben Furleigh or Carl Hankenson will be elected to the at-large position being vacated by Rhonda Mann. Meanwhile, incumbents Art Tesar and Nels Larson, 1st and 3rd Ward representatives, are unopposed. In Ventura, there are four candidates on the ballot and another campaigning as a write-in for three Council seats. Incumbents Darwin Avery, Norman Held and Frank Rayhons are all seeking re-election, while Robert Formanek is challenging. Former Ventura Mayor Robert Wolfram is also campaigning for voters to write his name in.

Iowa’s public school enrollment has increase for the seventh consecutive year following a 20 year decline, according to figures released by the Iowa Department of Education. The Clear Lake School District is not following suit, as they experienced a -1.7 percent decrease from 1994-95 to 1995-96. Clear Lake’s current enrollment is 1,657 down 29 students from 1,868 in 1994-95. In Ventura, the loss of two students from 1994-95 to 1995-96 is a 0.6 parent change. Enrollment for the Ventura School District is 316.

Clear Lake’s historic Surf Ballroom has been awarded as Iowa’s “Tourism Attraction of the Year.”

The following Ventura High School vocalists were selected to participate in All-State: Tiffani Ward, Ellie Pueggel, Jami Sonney, Kevin Wind, Dan Fields, Andy Luscomb and Will Pueggel.

Two Clear Lake High School graduates are now members of the Iowa State University Marching Band. Holly Walston and Lee Olson will perform Nov. 4 in a special indoor performance by the 275-member band.

A cold and rainy night was the scene for the game that would send one team to the showers for the season. Unfortunately, it was Clear Lake who was handed the towels Friday night as their playoff hopes were extinguished by the Chickasaws of New Hampton, 29-14. The Lions finished the season in Class 3A District 3 with a 5-2 record, 6-3 overall.

It was “deja vu” for Clear Lake runner Tom Zirbel at the State Cross Country meet. Zirbel, for the second year in a row, finished the race in 32nd with a time of 17:02.

The Ventura Vikings football team ended its season on a very good note Friday, as they defeated the Rebels of Rockwell-Swaledale, 32-6. The Vikings finished their season at 2-2 in the district and 3-6 overall.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Foods include: Coors Light Beer, 12 pack bottles, $5.79; Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes 25 oz. box, 2/$5; Pepsi or Mt. Dew, 12-12 oz. cans, $5.79; Dole bananas, lb., 29¢; chicken breast, value pack, 99¢; boneless rump roast, lb., 79¢.

50 Years Ago • October 1970

Dick and Chet Garth, no strangers to Clear Lake, are the new owners of Witke’s Restaurant, one of Iowa’s oldest and best known dining places. The transaction includes the restaurant and 115 feet of prime lake frontage on the North Shore. The selling price was not disclosed, but it is known to be one the largest restaurant deals ever made in the state. Both of the Garths attended grade and high school in Clear Lake and were prominent athletes in football, basketball, baseball and track.

More than 700 Democrats heard U.S. Rep. John Culver at a rally at the Surf Ballroom. Culver said, “America and Iowa desperately need men who will act positively, with reason and moderation.”

The Clear Lake Lions had a tough game Friday night as Webster City upset the Lions, 27-0.

75 Years Ago • September 1945

The Methodist Church is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the dedication of their present building with a dinner Monday evening. The church was organized in 1857. At the dinner, 20 persons, now members who were members of the congregation 50 years ago will be honored. In 1925 the Moller organ was presented.

Lt. Bob Krall is a civilian now after having been in the service for almost four years. He was a fighter pilot before his discharge.

Major R.A. Winkle has been honorable discharged from the Army. He plans to reopen his dental office as soon as he can find a location.

Mrs. Walter Pramer has been confined to her bed as a result of a fall down the basement stairs in her home when she went to fix the furnace fire.

100 Years Ago • October 1920

Lost: a coon skin coat, three miles out of town. Call the Reporter office if found.

Wm. McGowan has for sale: one top buggy, one light spring wagon, one speeding cart, one pair of light bob sleds and one set of a single harness.

Ralph Ingersoll was slightly injured during the fire at Ventura Monday night when he was knocked off the sidewalk during the rush when the kerosene tank exploded.

Mr. and Mrs. Nels Brown arrived home Thursday morning from a trip to Denmark. They were 10 days on the water going over. This is their first visit back in 51 years.