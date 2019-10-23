Remember When 10-23-2019

(Above) CLHS football captains, 1979 - The captains for the 1979 Clear Lake football team included front row (L-R): Al Knutson, Steve Hammond, Greg Webb and Brian Chaffee. Middle row (L-R): Steve Huntley, Greg Tarr, Dan Morehouse and Steve Hill. Back row (L-R): Mark Mahaffey, Tim Batson, Dave Sorensen, Mark Mullins and Jeff Borrill. -Photo courtesy of Kendra Spratt Rosen Kendra Spratt Rosen

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

October 1994

The Clear Lake Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male juvenile and charged him with 11 counts of burglary, one count of criminal mischief (third degree) and one count of attempted arson. The arrest stems from an investigation into several house burglaries that occurred between September and October. The burglaries occurred in and around the park in the old Campgrounds area.

Management of Midwest Engineering Inc. (MEI) announced last week that efforts to secure replacement funding to get their business going again in Clear Lake have been unsuccessful.

The attempt by one candidate for Cerro Gordo County Supervisor candidate to organize a debate in Clear Lake caused two others seeking the position to be angered.

Members of the Clear Lake Women’s Club are busy preparing for their annual “Fall Festival” to be held Nov. 3, at St. Patricks Catholic Church.

Michael and Kris Pedelty, of Cedar Rapids, announce the birth of a son, Evan Dean, born Oct. 10, 1994. Grandparents are Mary Helen Meyers and Dean and Jan Molinsky, all of Clear Lake.

Sue A. Jurack, has joined the staff of Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, according to David W. Collins, executive director. In her new position, Jurack will focus her efforts on tourism development and promotion.

Construction began this week on a major Clear Lake Independent Telephone Co. building expansion project to provide new telecommunications services for customers.

A group of 26 Clear Lake School sophomores and juniors will be traveling to Washington D.C. next spring. This is the third trip the Clear Lake High School has taken to Washington D.C.

There was not one piece of glass left unbroken at the NE Things Goes Hobby Shop, located in the old depot in the Campgrounds area. Four juveniles were arrested and charged with vandalism in the destruction of the business.

Ventura Community Schools will present the Meredith Willson classic, “The Music Man,” Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, in the high school gymnasium.

The Clear Lake football team came into their game with Charles City needing a win, combined with a Decorah victory over New Hampton, to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Lions held up their end of the bargain with a 30-9 win over the Comets. Third rated Decorah fell short, losing 22-21 in overtime in New Hampton. Nick Henningsen and Vince Chmielewski led the Lions in rushing. The Lions rushed for 298-yards.

The Clear Lake volleyball team fell to Osage, 15-10, 15-5, 15-4. Osage kept the Lions out of their offense, as Heather Liston led the Lions with three kills and Alexa Russell had just three assists.

Sophomore Tom Zirbel placed sixth at the Class 2A District meet in Algona and will qualify for a trip to the State meet. Zirbel ran the race in 16:54 to lead the boys to eighth place in the 24-team field.

50 Years Ago

Oct. 1969

A project of the future to improve physical facilities in all Clear Lake schools was discussed at a regular meeting of the Clear Lake School Board.

“Erv” Smity, 2611 S. Lakeview Dr., has hunted most of his life, but it wasn’t until Oct. 5 that he realized every sportsman’s dream. He shot and killed a bull moose - the second largest animal ever bagged in Canada. The animal weighed about 1,500 pounds and stood seven feet tall.

Clear Lake High School crowned Zelda Lewerke Homecoming Queen. The Lions beat Humboldt, 21-1, in the Homecoming game.

Marcia Olson was crowned Ventura High School’s Homecoming Queen. The Vikings defeated CAL, 40-0.

Clothing deals at Holiday, 700 Second Place North, include men’s flannel shirt, $1.66; men’s corduroy ranch jacket, $10.88; ladies perma-press blouse, 99¢; men’s reversible ski jacket with concealed hood, $10.99 and men’s thermal underwear, $1.47.

65 Years Ago

September 1954

Vice President Richard Nixon’s time of arrival today at the Mason City Airport has been changed to 5 p.m. sharp.

Demolition of the Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company building has now been completed by the Glenn Severson Construction Company and the construction of the new $85,000 building will be started by the Petersen Construction Company of Clear Lake.

Halford’s Cafe is open again for business after being closed for a week for cleaning and redecorating.

Remodeling has begun at Jen’s Cafe building, which will be the new home of Verna’s Fashion Shop.

David and Keith Construction Co., Clear Lake, was awarded the general contract on the Band Shell to be built in the City Park.

100 Years Ago

Sept. 1919

Monday of last week Sam Severson came near to having all his farm buildings burn to the ground. His three year-old boy picked up some matches and set a hay stack on fire. A tiler nearby saw the fire and gave the alarm. Mr. Severson is grateful to all the neighbors who responded and confined the fire to the haystack as the out buildings were very close.

Woodford-Wheeler Company has several carloads of soft coal on order.

Every few weeks a new shipment of fish arrive to be placed in Clear Lake. This week the consignment consisted of 2,640 black bass, 7,200 catfish, 250 yellowfins perch, 3,000 sunfish and 600 crappies.

The Alice Dawson Dairy farm has been sold to H.E. Freeman.