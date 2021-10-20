Remember when 10-20-2021

Good neighbors in 1971 - In 1971 a group of men combined 130 acres of beans on the Don Ward farm. The men pulled into the four fields at 9:30 a.m. with combines and trucks and were done at 3:30 p.m. Among those helping were front row (L-R): Don Neuberger, Mike Shahan, Curt Walls and Ray Zirbel. Back row (L-R): LaVern Miller, Gordon Friest, John Nichols, Eugene Howland, Jon Matson and Arvid Matson. Tom Nelson Jr. furnished gas for the trucks and combines.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

October 1996

Four fisherman escaped serious injury Saturday when the boat they were riding in capsized in rough water, leaving them clinging to the boat in chilly waters. The men were clinging to the boat for about 15 minutes before they were picked up by other boaters. The Clear Lake Fire Department was alerted at 11:45 a.m.

The Main Avenue and North 4th Street reconstruction projects are nearing completion. Wednesday and Thursday the concrete was poured on one side of the street and by Monday the road was complete. Sidewalks on the City Park side will be concrete and those on the south side will be bricked and the new lights will be installed.

The City of Clear Lake has agreed to participate in cost sharing with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments to continue to provide a subsidized taxi service in the community.

Craig and Sue LaKose, Clear Lake, are proud to announce the adoption of a baby boy born in Guatemala. They have named him Samuel J. Robert LaKose.

The Clear Lake Noon Lions made a donation to the Clear Lake Youth Athletic League to help fund a major portion of the construction of a fourth diamond at the little league facility in Clear Lake. Construction of this diamond will allow more games to be played per season by the over 400 boys and girls who participate in the league each season.

Clear Lake resident Melonie Allyn-Schwerin has entered Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., as a student in the Master of Divinity program. She is a 1988 grad of Clear Lake High School.

After their loss to Webster City two weeks ago, the Clear Lake Lions were looking forward to battling Algona on the road Friday with a possible playoff berth on the line. The Lions’ determination paid off, as Clear Lake came away with the upset victory over the Bulldogs, 35-13. The Lions were led by senior captains Greg Johnson, Justin Washburn and Ted Secory.

Ventura seniors made their final football game a memorable one as they ran over Nora Springs-Rock Falls, 50-0. Senior Mike Menke led the list of seniors determined to turn their season around and give parents and fans a win in their final home game. Menke carried the ball 102-yards and scored five touchdowns on offense and made 13 tackles on defense. Defensively, seniors Isaac Larson, Nick Lauen and Andy Muff all had big nights.

Because of what Coach Angela O’Tool described as a “lack of confidence and team chemistry,” the Clear Lake volleyball team fell to conference rival Iowa Falls, 5-15, 2-15 and 3-15. Joslyn Esbeck was nine of 10 in attacks with one kill. Nicole Young led the team with five assists and one dig and she went nine for nine serving.

The Ventura volleyball team tallied a win over Mason City Newman, sending them to the North Star Conference volleyball tournament. As a team, the Lady Vikes recorded 20 kills, paced by Danielle Hughes with six and Emily Hiscocks with four. Margo Kressin set up the Lady Vike offense making 26 of 26 sets and earning eight assists. Angie Avery was 42 of 42 in sets with 10 assists.

50 Years Ago

October 1971

“Glitter and Glow” is the theme chosen for the 13th annual TTT Charity Ball this year. The affair is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Surf. The ball, sponsored by the AQ and EH Chapters of TTT, annually opens the holiday social season in Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake Lions’ efforts were thwarted again Friday night by the Algona Bulldogs, 27-0. The chilling temperature and drizzle seemed to freeze the Lions. Jerry Vega led the ground game with 21-yards on 11 carries.

The Ventura Vikings beat Meservey-Thornton, 23-6. Marc Olson led the Vikings in rushing with 113-yards on 21 carries. Terry Anderson led the defense with eight tackles.

Grocery specials for the week at Red Owl include: Van Camp’s Pork & Beans, 1 lb. can, 21¢; Duncan Hines Cake Mix, 11 oz., 3/$1; Buckhorn Beer, 12 pack, $1.79; Glad Trash Bags, 30 gal. size, 69¢; bananas, lb., 10¢; and sirloin tip steak, lb., $1.19.

75 Years Ago

October 1946

Clear Lake downed Clarion, 20-6, in a conference game.

LaVerne (Butch) Lewis, captain of the 1941 CLHS football team, has been invited to attend the 1946 reunion of former Iowa State grid leaders at Ames.

Morris Kimball arrived home this week from Milwaukee, Wis., where he had been in the Veterans Hospital. He received his discharge and has been visiting his mother, Mrs. Shirley Kimball.

Keith Dye has received his discharge and is now visiting his wife and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. D.D. Dye. He has been stationed in Japan.

100 Years Ago

October 1921

George Watkins has had the basement of his restaurant nicely fitted up as a banquet room.

Bertle Clausen is driving a new Peerless auto.

North parking of autos in front of the city hall or along the north-west side of the First National Bank is to cease due to the disturbance it brings to the school in the city hall.

The Kitchen Band concert held at The Congregational Church was a big success.

D.H. Culver raised one of the largest squash ever seen in Clear Lake. It weighs over 36 pounds and is on display in the M.E. Cary and Sons window.

See Art Hinds, the plumber, before you buy your hot air furnace.