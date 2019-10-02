Remember When 10-2-2019

(Above) Volunteer Fire Department, 1969 - Members of the Clear Lake Volunteer Fire Department in 1969 included first row (L-R): Burt Dowden, Secretary Floyd Nesbit, Assistant Chief Jim Dyre, Assistant Chief Crosby Ingersoll, Chief Pat Stork, Assistant Chief Joe Jensen, Don Huey, and Marshall Friest. Back row (L-R): Bob Buck, Dick Scott, Ernie Roth, Bill Eaton, Larry Lahsne, Ken Friest, Joe Scott, Denny Davis, and Joe Roth. Absent from the photo was Roger Ritter, John Simpson and Arthur Johnson.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

October 1994

Midwest Engineering, Inc. the city’s major tenant at the former Unisys building, closed its doors Monday, leaving 147 persons wondering about the future of their jobs. Jack Lowry, CEO, said the action was necessitated when one of the company’s leaders withdrew financing. Employees were told they might be called back in three to five days or possibly never.

Clear Lake has long “talked the talk” about its fabulous July 4th celebration. Now, committee members are asking the community to “walk the walk” and support the five-day spectacular with their pocketbook. July 4th committee members have distributed thousands of letters asking for the public’s financial support for the celebration. To date, some $5,000 has been brought in as a result of the pleas.

Mark Ostrander and David Hopper were elected president and vice president respectively of the Clear Lake School Board for the 1994-95 school year.

Students at Lincoln and Sunset Schools in Clear Lake collected enough money to purchase 14 sets of World Book and Information Finder, which is all of the text of World Book with visuals and the dictionary on CD Rom.

Casey Kathleen’s will open its doors again on Saturday after a month of remodeling. The main street business, owned by Scott and Kathy Lyon, is a boutique featuring fancy desserts and other treats.

Clubs featuring news articles on the Social page include: Brownie Troop #462, Progress Club, Border Line Writers, Sons of Norway, Xi Theta Kappa of Beta Sigma Phi, Clear Lake Rotary Club, Mended Hearts, Clear Lake Woman’s Club and Langerud Duplicate Bridge.

Clear Lake went to Cresco on Friday and spoiled the Cadets Homecoming with a 34-25 win. The Lions are 3-2 on the year and 2-1 in Class 3A, District 3. Clear Lake racked up 305-yards rushing. Mark Ebeling totaled 135-yards of total offense as he ran for 75-yards and had 60-yards on 3-6 passing. Jason Nyhus came up with two big catches for 51-yards.

The Clear Lake volleyball team took three matches last week to improve to 8-7. The Lions were 57-70 attacking with 23 kills against West Hancock. Erin Grell was 14-19 with nine kills and Heather Liston was 15-16 with seven kills.

Ventura’s Homecoming was not a happy occasion as North Central of Manly handed the Vikings a 34-12 loss. The big loss was hard to take, as Ventura outgunned the Falcons 280-yards to 264. The Viking passing game was basically a two-man show. Andy Luscomb caught eight balls for 134-yards and a score. Dan Fields finished with 146-yards on 11-21 passing.

50 Years Ago

September 1969

Clear Lake Variety will hold a Grand Opening Friday and Saturday. Mrs. Marlys Van Horn announced there will be bargains in all departments and drawings for prizes. The store was formerly Sunny’s Discount Store.

Steve Dieken was back in school Tuesday after being bitten by a rat Monday evening. The rat reportedly came from the former L & M Nursing Home on the corner of 1st Ave. S. and 10th St., it ran across the street and bit the boy. Neighbors are petitioning the City Council to have the old house razed.

“Number One” is playing at the Lake Theatre. The movie stars Charlton Heston and Jessica Walter.

A crunching defensive game enabled Clear Lake’s Lions to slip past Hampton, 2-0. With Hampton operating right on their goal line, 190-pound sophomore Steve Aakhus, with an assist from Randy Dennis, steamed inland dropped wingback Jamie Patton for a loss and the safety.

75 Years Ago

August 1944

Act now! Only about 500 have applied to the ration board for renewal of their A Books for gasoline. The other 3,000 should apply right away.

Clayton Prestholt wrote his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Prestholt, owners of Peters Cafe. He said he was writing by a bicycle lantern. The big treat of the week was a hot shower. He said they are only allowed five minutes worth, but you can do a lot of scrubbing in that time if you have to. He is somewhere in France. He is 19 years old.

Cpl. Robert Clausen took part in the invasion of southern France and landed there in “D” Day coming from Italy.

The largest fish taken out of Clear Lake this summer was a pike weighing 16.5 pounds. It was caught by Wilbur Parsons, of Mason City. He won the $10 put up by the Chamber of Commerce.

90 Years Ago

September 1929

Mrs. A.I. Sondrol and Mrs. Edith Naylor are feeling keenly the loss of a canary singer which died last week of pneumonia. The bird had been a great pet in the Sondrol home for several years and their owners were so attached to the sweet singer, that they had taken him with them on numerous trips, the longest one being a trip to San Antonio, Texas. It will be some time before the Sondrol household will cease to miss the sweet notes of their feathered friend.

Floyd Cookman, with his big truck, hauled 15 calves for the Cerro Gordo Boys Calf Club to Des Moines. The trip to Des Moines taking only four hours.

Miss Catharyn Chambers, principal of the Clear Lake Public Schools, enjoyed a visit with home folks at West Union on Sunday.