Remember When 1-8-2020

(Above) Rescue Sled, 1969 - Winston Perry, of Ventura, stands beside a rescue unit that was purchased by the North Iowa Snowmobile Club in 1969. The unit was available to anyone for emergency uses and was housed at the Clear Lake Fire Station. The rescue unit weighed about 200 pounds. It was made of aluminum with capacity for one person. (Note: the rescue unit is still in service and is located at the Clear Lake Fire Station.)

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

December 1994

Volunteers will conduct a door-to-door housing survey in Clear Lake. The survey, which is also being done in Mason City and surrounding communities, is designed to determine what area residents want and need for housing in the future. Results of the survey will be used by area lenders, realtors, Chambers of Commerce, economic development groups, builders and social agencies.

Tickets for the Winter Dance Party, Buddy Holly Tribute at Clear Lake, are still available. The show will be the first public event in the recently renovated Surf Ballroom. The Dean Snyder family, long time Clear Lake residents, bought the ballroom in September, and have completely restored the Surf to its original beach club atmosphere. Saturday evening’s lineup will feature the Fantastic Convertibles, The Original Crickets, The Shirelles, and Bobby Vee and The Riccochettes.

Clear Lake’s Water Committee has given approval for a $3,000 study to be conducted on the city’s Water Treatment Plant and Wells. Routine maintenance conducted on the city’s well near Lincoln School determined the well was experiencing excessive wear, according to City Administrator Tom Lincoln.

Icy conditions are being blamed for the death of a Mason City man who lost control of the van he was driving on County Road B-35 on Friday, Jan. 6.

The incredible rescue and survival of a Clear Lake man who was pulled from the wintry waters of Clear Lake after he was missing for approximately 55-minutes will be told on a national syndicated talk show on NBC. Ward Krenz, who fell into open water with his snowmobile in 1993, shared his remarkable story for airing on The Maurie Povich Show.

Opportunity Village has been awarded a $250,000 challenge grant from the Kresge Foundation towards its “Building Future Opportunities” campaign.

Ventura Schools will hold a Town Meeting for all parents and interested persons on Wednesday, Jan 17, in the high school media center to determine a mission statement for the Ventura District.

Dwayne and Viola Miller, of Clear Lake, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the United Methodist Church, in Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake wrestling team was without three varsity regulars as they faced fifth-rated Humboldt on the Wildcat’s home mat. Missing from action were Alex Ibarra, Jason Echelberger and David Doebel. Picking up wins for the Lions were Andy Thompson, Chris Monson, Vince Chieleswki and Casey Schlichting.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team had a disappointing first week of 1995 as they fell 62-49 to Fort Dodge St. Edmond and 71-19 to Hampton-Dumont. Jennifer Simmer hit a season-high 16 points against St. Edmond, including a trio of three-pointers. Andrea Jennings had 12-points.

Local Iowa State football fans will recognize a familiar name on the university’s roster next fall. Dave Brcka, son of the Dale Brcka’s of West Des Moines and grandson of George and Marie Brcka, of Clear Lake, has committed to ISU. Brcka played high school ball as a linebacker at West Des Moines Valley and was a first team All-State selection as a Class 4A player.

Northeast Hamilton, rated 20th in Class 1A, hosted the 18th ranked Ventura girls team in a battle for supremacy in the North Star Conference. The Trojets effectively wrapped up the regular season title with a 75-48 win over the Lady Vikings, getting 35 points from Trisha Heiden, the number two scorer in the state.

50 Years Ago

December 1969

Two Clear Lake attorneys have been elected to top posts in the Cerro Gordo County Bar Association. Louis E. Schuler was elected president for the coming year and Donald Goranson was named vice-president.

The newly-elected mayor, Dale Pattschull, councilmen returning to second terms, and three newly-elected councilmen will be sworn into office Friday, Jan. 2, at noon.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif in “Funny Girl.”

65 Years Ago

January 1955

This is the final issue of the Clear Lake Mirror which subscribers will receive as a Tuesday morning newspaper. Starting next week the Clear Lake Mirror and the Clear Lake Reporter will be combined into one publication, according to B. Dayton Merriman, editor and publisher.

Edward R. Boyle, attorney for the E.E. Foundation, presented a check for $5,000 to Mayor M.A. Hintzman as the final payment of the Clear Lake Band Shell.

Beck and Fischer, Clear Lake contractors, began construction of the $33,000 Bowen Super Market at the corner of South Fourth Street and First Ave. S.

Army Pvt. Calvin K. Ashland, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Ashland, Clear Lake, is attending an eight-week clerk-typist school at Camp Chaffee, Ark.

Jack Kimble, son of Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Kimble, arrived home after being discharged from the US Navy with the rating of a First Class Petty Officer after serving a four year watch.

90 Years Ago

January 1930

Harry Huntley had a houseful of guests on Christmas Day. Harry killed a goose of his own raising that weighed 28 pounds. Everyone had a full belly.

A deal was closed whereby M.L. Thayer sold his grocery store to Everet Steussy, of LuVerne, Iowa. The new proprietor took charge at once.

W.C. Hofer has purchased an interest in the silver fox farm on Division Street, formerly owned by M.S. Severson, of Manly. He will be in partnership with present owner, Frank Sheehey.

W.M. Judy, manual training instructor, has invented a ticket vending machine, specially adapted for school use.

Minerva Jan Branson returned to school having been absent for several weeks with an attack of the whooping cough.

Did you know these little tidbits of Clear Lake history?

•Dr. A.B. Phillips proudly made house calls driving the city’s first automobile.

•The interurban, “The Mason City and Clear Lake Railroad,” which was inaugurated in 1898, made regularly scheduled trips between the two towns at a fare of 25¢ one way. On Sunday a round trip could be purchased for 25¢.

•In August 1907 the Oakwood Park Co. auctioned 200 lots in Oakwood Park.

•In 1908 a 280-acre farm eight and one-half miles southwest of the lake, was advertised for sale at $50 per acre.