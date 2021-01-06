Remember When 1-6-2021

(Above) Pony sledding in 1970 - These boys had the right idea in 1970 for the safest way to travel after 17” of snow fell on Clear Lake. No gas, no anti-freeze and no snow tires were needed. Mark Evenrud is in the saddle, with Jamie Moffett on the bottom of the sled and Rex McChesney on top. About the only fuel required for “Star” was a bale of hay. He probably earned every bite.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1996

The city’s Sea Wall Study Committee will hear opposing views from two groups at its next meeting. According to David Collins, executive director of the Chamber, they would like to see it extended in a manner which would provide maximum access and use by the public. The Parks and Recreation Board have a less favorable stand on the issue. According to Director Vicki Hensley, the Board does not endorse the extension of the Sea Wall with the design that would use backfill in the lake to 4th Ave. N. and make a park. She said they feel money spent extending the Sea Wall could be better spent in the community.

Clear Lake Mayor Lois Kotz swore Rob Bell into office as fire chief at the City Council meeting.

Card showers are being planned for Ida Bast, of Ventura, and Elsie Bussa, of Clear Lake, in celebration of their 90th birthdays.

Clubs featuring news in the Social page include: Thought and Thimble Club, Christian Singles Fellowship, Cancer Support Group, Fountain Lake Duplicate Games, Stepping Forward and Ventura Flower Club.

Kenny Chesney will be live at the Surf Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 13. Tickets are $13.

Another business success story is happening on Main Avenue, with the opening of B’S Coffee House in the former Patterson Jewelery location. Don and Judy Secory opened B’s Coffee House at 314 Main Ave. The couple said the business has easily surpassed their expectations. The restaurant is named after the Secory’s two daughters, Breanna and Brittany.

The Clear Lake wrestling team was looking to pull off an upset and prove to the world that they are a force to be reckoned with. But the fifth rated (2A) Wildcats of Humboldt had something to say about that, as they took on the challenge and handed Clear Lake their first dual loss of the season, 38-21. The most anticipated match of the night was at 119 pounds. Two 1995 state qualifiers, Andy Thompson, of Clear Lake, and Brian Kirchhoff, who placed sixth in the state meet last year, took to the mat. Thompson dominated the match and after three near-falls, pinned his opponent in 1:09.

The Ventura Lady Vikes used a huge second quarter to defeat CAL, 39-32 in North Star Conference action. Ventura was led by Allison Cooper, who racked up 15 points, including three three-point shots. Abby Ringus dominated the boards, snagging seven rebounds.

Otto Simmering helped the Clear Lake Lions to their third straight win as they defeated Hampton-Dumont, 70-56. Simmering scored nine of Clear Lake’s first 13-points. Simmering ended the night with a career high, 19-points. He also had seven rebounds and three steals. Jeff Lewis ended with 14-points.

50 Years Ago

December 1970

Mayor Dale Pattschull has announced the appointment of Richard J. Latham as acting Chief of Police, effective Jan. 1. Latham has worked seven and one-half years in the Clear Lake Police Department, starting in 1963 as a patrolman and advancing to night captain.

A snowmobile accident sent a man to the hospital Monday night. The accident occurred at 10:10 p.m. in front of the Blue Horizon Motel.

Eighteen Clear Lake merchants will welcome the First Baby of 1971 with gifts for the new arrival and parents. Now bring on that baby!

A crucial fourth quarter saw the Clear Lake Lions fall in their first defeat of the season to Algona 67-55. Brad Arends was top scorer with 14 points. He was also top rebounder with 12. Eric Thompson and Mike Chaney each scored 10 points.

Seven phone booths were vandalized Friday night in different sections of Clear Lake. Handsets were taken from booths at Dowden’s, Nichols Body Shop, the city bath house, Tourist Park, at two laundromats, and Blue Horizon.

65 Years Ago

January 1956

Floor joists smoldering from the heat of a fire in a fireplace above them filled the Forde Lee home at 1215 Second Ave. with smoke early Monday evening.

Robert B. Denney, of Garner Auto, is joining Curlys Ford of Clear Lake as a salesman under a new partnership arrangement with the owner, M.A. Hintzman.

Supt. and Mrs. T.G. Burns returned from a trip to California for two weeks.

Mrs. William Bickford, Jr., was installed worthy matron of Park Chapter, No. 35, Order of Eastern Star, Wednesday evening at the Masonic Temple.

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Tarr have received word that their son, Pfc. William Barr, is touring cities of Germany by plane with a basketball team from the 275th Battalion.

90 Years Ago

January 1931

O.T. Hansen has installed an all electric clock in the dry goods department of his store. It is large enough that the time can be seen plainly and is said to be an absolute correct time keeper.

Fred Kimball lost one of his horses that broke through the ice while scraping snow on the lake one day last week. The team was in the lake about 40 minutes before they were rescued.

The many friends of Chris Estergard will be glad to know he was able to attend a Christmas dinner at the country home of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Axelson. No one should be alone for the holidays.

Marguerite Kennedy, who submitted to a major operation at the Park Hospital two weeks ago, is recovering nicely. She was dismissed from the hospital and brought to her home on East Main Street.