Remember When 1-5-2022

Merchants help out in 1997 - Several local merchants helped the Lake Theatre to treat the public to free movie matinees in December 1997 while helping the Hawyeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City. Those attending the movies were asked to bring food items as their admission. Pictured are a few of the merchants who helped to sponsor the event (L-R): Kim Larson, of Ben Franklin; John Sherman, of the Lake Theatre; Marilyn Johnson, of Boatmen’s Bank; Mike Finnegan, Clear Lake Reporter; Diane Ostendorf, Clear Lake Bank & Trust and Betty Sherman, Lake Theatre.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1997

The bond issue hurdle has been cleared, but the question of where to locate Clear Lake’s new elementary school remains. The two sites being considered for the new elementary school are: the football practice field located east of the high school building; and the Outdoor Classroom land south of the former Unisys building on South 14th Street. A meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 for public input.

A Des Moines Register study which placed Clear Lake near the bottom of Iowa communities in terms of new housing permits issued has “hit home” with local officials. Local leaders, most notable the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), have been examining the city’s housing situation intensely since 1993. And finally, it appears the city is on the brink of addressing what some claim is a severe lack of housing, especially in the $65,000 to $100,000 price range.

Clear Lake Mayor Lois Kotz made recommendations to the Clear Lake City Council to approve six persons to continue serving on city boards. Robert Clausen, Robert Dankbar and Wayne Wieck will continue to serve on the P&Z Commission; Dennis Dodd, Larry Jacobson and Mike Secory were named to the P&E Board.

The City of Clear Lake’s Financial Committee unanimously endorsed a “concept” for the extension of the Sea Wall Monday night and will submit a rough plan to an engineer for a final draft. Members of the Lakeland Park Inc. Board of Directors approached the Finance Committee with a drawing for the extension of the Seal Wall from its present north end to 4th Ave. N.

The Ventura School Board approved bids and named Henningsen Construction as the general contractor for its elementary school media addition. At its Dec. 23 meeting, the board accepted bids for the 4,200 square foot addition totaling $465,890.

Tanya Kirschbaum, associated with Lake-Iowa Realty of Clear Lake, has recently been notified by the Iowa Association of Realtors that she has successfully completed Course 1-B of the Iowa Realtors Institute.

Mike and Al Hejna, of Clear Lake, were honored at the International’s Motor Contest Association’s National Award Banquet held recently in Kansas City, Mo. Mike was recognized for winning the I.M.C.A. modified division championship at Hancock County Speedway in Britt. Al was recognized for winning the I.M.C.A. modified division championship at Kossuth County Raceway in Algona.

Celebrating birthdays are Gerald Brooks, who will be 90, and Vern Bacon, who will be 80.

Things just keep getting better for the Clear Lake girls basketball team. After struggling for a few years in the transition from six-on-six to five-on-five, the Lions now are looking like they’re about ready to break through under Head Coach Lynne Campbell. Clear Lake topped Iowa Falls, 42-38. Rachael Handeland led the Lions with 17-points, including 7-8 from the charity stripe. Becky Avery added 12-points.

The Ventura Lady Vikes fell to Newman, 51-41 in a non-conference tilt. Tiffany Larsen had a good night for Ventura.

The Clear Lake wrestling team rolled over St. Ed’s, 56-14. Clear Lake has two wrestlers rated. Dustin DenHartog, 160 pounds, is rated number two and Andy Thompson, 125 pounds, is rated number three.

50 Years Ago

December 1971

Clear Lake Bank and Trust has added another $100 to the reward fund to fine and arrest those responsible for defacing the Baby Jesus in the Nativity Scene from City Park. Mayor Pattschull earlier offered a $25 reward and last week the Mirror-Reporter added $100.

J.W. “Dub” Pate, 1006 9th Ave. S., was the lucky winner of the Zenith color TV set given away during the Christmas season by Clear Lake merchants. Mrs. Pate said her husband thought they would never own a color TV. They have one now.

The Clear Lake wrestlers lost a couple of close matches that gave the victory to Charles City last Tuesday night. Winning for Clear Lake was Mike Schwichtenberg, Bob Erickson, Joel McChesney, Dick Erickson and Lowell Grimm.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Value include: Jeno’s double size pizza, 69¢; Flav-O-Rite Potato Chips, twin packs, 39¢; Libby’s Tomato Juice, 46 oz. can, 29¢; Hi-C Fruit Drinks, 46 oz. can, 25¢; Gorton’s Fantail Breaded Shrimp, 1 lb. box, $1.59; ring bologna, each, 69¢; and Armour Star Canned Hams, 3 lb. tin, $2.69.

65 Years Ago

January 1957

A fatal accident took the life of a woman who was struck by a car. The accident occurred on Highway 106 just east of Clear Lake about where many cut through Kennedy’s peat bottoms at 20th Street.

Robert Replogle left Tuesday for Boston, Mass. to resume his studies at Harvard Medical School after spending his vacation at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Replogle.

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph E. Hofer will start Friday for Florida where they will visit various towns during the next three months.

100 Years Ago

December 1921

N.J. Davis, while feeding his cows last night, met with a painful accident. While milking, the cow threw its head back, one horn striking Mr. Davis in the cheek, just below the bone. He immediately went to the hospital to have it dressed.

The American Legion has rented the rooms formerly occupied by Earl Kugler’s Studio over the news stand.

Robert Enabnit sold 105 hogs receiving about $16 per head.

The barber shops in Clear Lake have reduced their prices from 50¢ to 40¢ and shaves from 25¢ to 20¢.

Clear Lake is badly in need of a new fire alarm system. The bell now used is not heard by one-half of the residents during the day and not by one-fourth of the people in the middle of the night. The city council should consider this at the very next meeting.