Remember When 1-29-2022

1972 Snowmobile rally - In 1972, ideal weather conditions resulted in the best snowmobile rally ever held in Clear Lake. Hundreds of persons watched and participated in the rally held on the lake. About 80 individual entries were registered with many of the drivers entering several classes. Dean Kemmerer, chairman of the North Iowa Snowmobile Club, reported that the rally was also financially successful.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1997

Was it bad government? Bad communication? Or just bad form? Whatever it was, the entire City Council has agreed to hold a workshop with members of the Sea Wall Study Group, Lakeland Park Inc. and others interested in the possible extension of the Sea Wall. The city’s Finance Committee met one week ago and voted unanimously (3-1) to approve a Sea Wall “concept” presented by members of Lakeland Park Inc. That group is interested in seeing the present Sea Wall expanded and has offered the city a parcel of land and $29,000 cash if such a project is done. Monday night several groups, including a Sea Wall Study Group which served some nine months studying the issue, said they were shocked, confused and angry the committee had endorsed a concept without discussion or notice given.

The Clear Lake City Council had its chance to set the record straight with officials from TCI Cablevision. In the end, company officials asked the Council for patience in providing the community with more cable channels and agreed to educate its employees in the reason why more channels cannot be provided here yet. The company is hoping new technology can bring the community more options within 18 months. They better hurry, because subscribers are dropping fast.

The long winter seems to have brought out some creative minds on Clear Lake. Kite flying and skiing brought some fast paced fun to the lake on Saturday.

A benefit has been planned for a Clear Lake man injured in a gas explosion in his Clear Lake home on Sept. 24. The man suffered severe burns to his face and hands, requiring complete skin grafting and therapy. His home was also damaged extensively.

In celebration of the Buddy Holly Tribute, Glen’s Tire Service is offering a deal to get four tires balanced and rotated for $19.59.

David M. Severtson, a senior at Clear Lake High School, has been selected as one of the contestants in the tenth annual “THEMAA” Piano Competition sponsored by the Terrace Hill Commission and the Board of Trustees of the Terrace Hill Endowment for the Musical Arts.

It seems that if you choose to go to a Clear Lake boys basketball contest this year, you are assured of one thing: you’re going to see a good game. The Lions match-up with Webster City was certainly no exception, as Clear Lake prevailed in three overtimes, 60-56. Nate Carney led the team with 22 points, which brings his average up to 11.2 per game. Also in double figures was Ted Secory and Tom Zirbel, both with 10 points apiece.

The Clear Lake girls dropped two games before picking up a 55-49 victory over Webster City. Becky Avery led all scorers with 19 points. Steph Eliasen chipped in 10 and Kimberly Bacon came off the bench to add seven.

The Clear Lake wrestling team cruised to three victories at West Hancock Duals. The Lions topped Austin, Minn., 37-22, West Hancock, 63-9 and North Iowa, 71-3.

School health officials at Clear Lake School are advising parents to frequently check their child’s hair for lice or nits. Head lice continues to be a problem in the North Iowa area, according to Julie Livingston, RN, BSN, for Clear Lake schools.

50 Years Ago

January 1972

Clear Lake’s water complies with the U.S. Public Health Service, but there is a shortage and it could grow more serious. These topics were discussed at a special meeting of the Clear Lake City Council. It was indicated that the method to improve Clear Lake’s water supply - by wells or from the lake - would be decided at the Jan. 17 meeting of the council.

Ray Henningsen has begun his duties as Justice of the Peace in Clear Lake.

In three of the quarters, both teams dumped an equal number of points, but the Clear Lake Lions outscored the Mason City Mohawks by three in the final period to trim the Mohawk’s head feathers, 55-52. Brad Arends led the Lakers rebounding with 15 and was the leading point-gainer with 20. Richard Chapman hit 12 points.

The Ventura Vikings traveled to Emmons, Minn. and brought home their first victory. Starters for the game were Terry Anderson, Charlie Roenfanz, Doug Ransom, Steve Gisel and Doug Christensen. The Vikings won, 52-48.

Bob Burns has been named as manager of the Holiday Station store, located at 24 Sunset Drive, in Clear Lake.

75 Years Ago

January 1947

John King, who suffered the last week with infection in his right hand, caused by sticking the tine of a pitchfork in his palm, is improving. Bill Halverson is doing the chores on the farm.

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Amosson are the parents of a son born Dec. 26.

The Clear Lake Reserves have had a successful season. They include John Monahen, Art Renberg, Robert Asbe, Ray Ebaugh, Jack Kimball, Dan Rice, Don Bisgrove, Dean Estep, Kay Ellerson and Chester Garth.

One loss marred the Lions record this season when Algona beat the team, 33-31. Heston is the coach. Players include Franklin Goodell, Chuck Crane, Lloyd Kennedy, Gar Bieber, Hans Sorenson, Allan Tarr, LeRoy Olson, Rae Bieber, Ronald Swanson, Wayne Hill and Don Jacobson.

Chris Jacobson and his crew started the annual ice harvest. The ice is 14” thick. They are cutting in a field directly in front of the Lakeshore Hotel. Chris will fill the local ice house with 1,000 tons and the five stall garage with several hundred tons. Garner will also fill its ice house.

99 Years Ago

January 1923

A draft dodger reveals his character when he seeks protection from the government he refused to protect.

Phone 23 for corn cobs.

Miss Marjorie Nichols and Guy Gaffrey stole away quietly the latter part of the week and were married. Just where and when we were unable to find out.

The Double Dozen Club of Grant Township met at the Art Carr home. The husbands divided into two groups and went out for a rabbit hunt. When they returned and counted the game, one side had an even 100, the other side had 65.

Girl’s and boy’s Iron Clad ribbed hose are only 35¢; ladies black silk velvet coats, fully lined at $9.85; ladies ribbed fleece union suits are only 98¢ all found at Sondrol’s.

There were 411 marriages and 60 divorces granted in Cerro Gordo County last year. In other words, about one in seven were sorry they married.

200 bushels of choice potatoes at 50¢ per bushel are for sale by Baker & Sons.