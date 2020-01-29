Remember When 1-29-2020

(Above) Scrubbing the Surf, 1995 - Kathy Snyder was busy in 1995 giving the wall scenes at the Surf Ballroom a new look. Snyder, a member of the family that purchased the ballroom in Sept. 1995, explained the beach murals were hidden behind other wall coverings. The public was able to see the refurbished Surf during the Buddy Holly Tribute on the first weekend in February 1995.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1994

Discarded smoking material ignited and engulfed a mobile home Sunday, killing an 80-year old Clear Lake woman. Firemen arrived nine-minutes after a neighbor called the fire in and found the entire trailer involved in flames. Smoke was visible from a distance, according to Jack Wilcox, public information officer for the Clear Lake Fire Department. Firemen were prevented from entering the mobile home immediately because a power line had fallen on the trailer, creating a shock hazard.

A Clear Lake family returned from a weekend trip to Wisconsin to find fire had caused an estimated $15,000 damage to their home. The fire apparently started in a wall space heater on the second floor and spread across the carpet and up to the roof. Firemen were able to vent the roof and were able to confine the damage to a small section of the home.

A large crowd enjoyed excellent entertainment and helped raise $2,500 for the Ventura Library at the 5th Annual Talent Contest. Twenty-two acts competed. Taking top honors in the adult division was Scott Anderson, of Clear Lake. His country-western song earned him $275. Second place went to Harold and Lisa Arians, of Clear Lake, who performed a duet. In the youth division, Brian Winter, of Lake Mills, was the first place winner with a vocal solo. Second place was awarded to Audrey Hill, of Clear Lake, for her vocal solo.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) have teamed together to offer a unique, loom woven, custom designed afghan of Clear Lake landmarks and attractions. The well-known landmarks and attractions include the Clear Lake Fire Museum, the Surf Ballroom, the City Park Bandshell, the Lady of the Lake, the Iowa Trolley Park, and Main Avenue architecture. Price for one color afghan is $45.

The Airport Commission for the City of Mason City has announced that the Mason City Municipal Airport has been selected as the 1996 host site for the “Fly Iowa” aeronautical event.

The Rev. Msgr. Joseph J. Slepicka, Pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood on Sunday, Feb. 5. The public is invited to an open house in the church hall.

Mark and Julie Fischels announce the birth of their new daughter, Malorie Elizabeth, who was born Jan. 21, 1995. She is welcomed home by sister, Madison, five, and brother, Matthew, three.

Attending camp over Christmas vacation was an opportunity Annalisa Hopper was not going to pass up, even if this camp had no telephones, TV’s or even indoor plumbing. Hopper, a 1994 graduate of Clear Lake High School, spent her vacation with Intercambio Cultural Mayo, a village for Guatamalan refugees, in Mexico.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team went 0-9 in their first rotation through the North Central Conference, losing six games by single digit margins. In their first game of the second half of the season, the Lions unloaded a gorilla off their backs with a 55-50 win over Webster City. All five Clear Lake starters scored at least eight points, led by Tom Rauk with 11-points. Jeff Lewis ended with 10 points, wile Jon Kollman and Mark Ebeling each had nine points. Scott Suntken ended with eight and Jason Nyhus came off the bench to score six points.

The Ventura girls basketball team improved to 14-2 with a 65-30 drubbing of Alden, who has a 0-12 record. Sarah Hinrichs and Allison Cooper, one of the state’s most potent one-two scoring punches at 19 points a game each, both finished with 17-points. Freshman Angie Avery scored 13-points to join the duo in double figures.

Joel Matteson, a 1993 Clear Lake graduate, has signed with St. Ambrose University in Davenport for the 1995 football season.

50 Years Ago

January 1970

Corner Drug Store, at its present location for more than 50 years, will be moving into its new headquarters, 2 N. 4th St. about the middle of May. The former Syd Thompson Insurance building was purchased in July of 1968 by Bob Tanner and Gordan Rosenthal, owners of the drug firm. The office rooms upstairs will be rented, with one already spoken for by Gary Meehlhause, an agent for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. Casey Rexall Drug, now at 306 Main Ave., has purchased the current Corner Drug store location and will move later this year.

Lovell Diddy, former superintendent of the Meservey-Thornton Community School District, has been named as elementary principal at the Ventura Community Schools. He succeeds Supt. Earle P. Leslie, who has served as principal the past two years.

An official policy regarding eligibility rules governing Clear Lake High School athletics was adopted at a special meeting of the school board. Under the new policy, athletes found guilty of smoking, using alcoholic beverages or non-prescribed drugs will be suspended from all sports for six weeks.

75 Years Ago

January 1945

Report cards will be issued Tuesday afternoon according to Catharyne Chambers, principal. It will prove to be a happy night for some and a not-so-happy night for others.

Arnold Moeller and Harold Thompson are living in the same tent in Italy. They had a spaghetti dinner Christmas Eve with an Italian family.

The ice harvest began officially Jan. 10. Chris Jacobson reported the ice was running 18 inches thick and the finest quality he had ever seen. Fred Becker is trucking ice to Garner.

Lt. Comm. Robert Phillips left New York Tuesday for Cairo, Egypt. His wife called to say he has arrived safely. In Cairo he will do research work on typhus fever. His wife, also a doctor, will continue to do research work in New York City.

100 Years Ago

January 1920

The dining room at the Rogers Hotel is now open to the public under the supervision of Mrs. L. Dorn.

Mrs. E.S. Johnson passed into the great beyond Thursday morning while seated in a chair. She was 34-years, four months, and 10 days old.

Meat that is tough can be rubbed with a slice of lemon before cooking for tenderizing.

There are now 200 in daily attendance at the high school.

Peter Knutson sold his 120 acre farm knows as the H. Jacobson farm south of town to E.K. Pooth for $235 an acre.

Hot lunch is served at Ventura Consolidated School house three times a week by the domestic science class.