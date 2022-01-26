Remember When 1-26-2022

Witke’s 1970 - Dick and Chet Garth were owners of Witke’s Restaurant since November of 1970. They continued the long standing tradition of fine food in a superb atmosphere. Other features of Witke’s include a recently installed char broiler on which steaks were done to perfection. Witke’s Restaurant was one of the oldest and best known dining places and was at the location on North Shore since 1933. The original property was purchased from Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Wellman in 1928 by the late Bill and Pearl Witke. Vin Minette then managed the restaurant from 1948 until the Garth brothers took over. Betty Graettinger welcomed customers in 1972 to the luxurious Aqua Lounge. Famous for the finest cocktails and mixed drinks in the area.

25 Years Ago • January 1997

When they purchased 14 acres on the south side of town in 1957, Clear Lake school leaders anticipated building a new elementary school on the site in the early 1960. Well, it took until 1997, but Clear Lake will build a school on the site of current Outdoor Classroom, it was decided on Saturday.

Judge Gilbert Bovard finds himself challenged to make a decision between honoring the past and protecting the future, as he deliberates the All-Veterans Social Center case presented to District court Wednesday. After nearly seven hours of testimony, Board promised his “best effort and most concerted analysis” of an issue which has divided veterans. The All-Veterans Social Center is seeking to demolish its former clubhouse, while a group of five plaintiffs, all veterans, claim the building should be saved.

Rock and Roll fans have spent literally a whole year looking forward to this weekend. It’s time for the Buddy Holly Tribute ’97, a cerebration of the 1959 Winter Dance Party held at the Surf Ballroom. As of Monday afternoon just a few tickets remained for the three-day musical weekend. Entertainment includes “Zippo in the Morning Show,” Access, Robert Reynolds of the Mavericks, Bobby Vee, The Crickets, Buddy Knox, Freddie Cannon, Johnny Tillotson and The Shirelles, along with Master of Ceremonies Bob Hale.

Among the January graduates at the University of Northern Iowa were Clear Lake residents Kimberly Hayes and Jennifer Fey.

Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Shirley Eibey will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 31 with a card shower.

It took the Clear Lake wrestling team 30 years to win their first NCC wrestling title, and then just one more to win their second The Lions upset second-ranked Humboldt 176 to 155 on their way to the title Saturday in Algona at the NCC tournament. Claiming championships were Andy Thompson, Josh Baker, Justin Washburn and Dustin DenHartog. Coach Gary Weber also credited the consolation round for helping the team win the title.

The Clear Lake girls pulled of a close 55-51 victory over Clarion-Goldfield, improving their record to 6-7. Becky Avery led the team with 20 points, 18 of which were scored in the first half. Coach Lynne Campbell praised Jess Rechkemmer with very good defense and Erin Pleggenkuhle for hitting some key shots.

The Ventura boys went cold in a pair of North Star Conference losses last week. The Vikings fell to Dows, 76-62 and to CAL 67-44. In the Dows game, foul trouble plagued three of Ventura’s top players in Jared Ringus, Mike Menke and Tom Menke.

Houses for sale in Clear Lake in the classified section include: a two bedroom ranch, with appliances and a finished basement, $59,500; 11-year old ranch, 3 bedrooms, near high school, $78,000; and outstanding well built ranch, with 2.5 stall garage, big yard, king sized basement with bar, $119,000.

50 Years Ago • January 1972

In action taken at Monday night’s City Council meeting, the council voted 4-1 to go ahead with the Water Treatment Plant expansion. Completion of the report will be with lake water as the only source of supply.

The Clear Lake School Board decided to plan as much roof repair work as the budget will allow for next year. The decision followed a roof condition report of all the buildings in the system.

The Clear Lake grapplers won the first five matches for a 22-0 lead, then fell behind 24-22 after the next six matches. Lowell Grimm’s pin made it 28-24 as the Lions topped Belmond. Picking up wins for the Lions were Mike Schwichtenberg, Scott Kennedy, Bob Erickson and Joel McChesney.

Statistics released by the North Star Girls Conference shows Ventura’s Diane Pueggel leading the pack with a 38.8 average. Her sophomore sister, Cheryl, has fifth place tagged with a 31.8 average.

60 Years Ago • January 1962

468 pupils are absent from school due to the flu epidemic. Supt. Earl O. Berge terms the epidemic as the most severe he has experienced.

A new television set was broken, a jewelry box ransacked and some change was stolen from the home of Mrs. Lorena Paul, 313 4th Ave. N.

A warning that the ice is too thin to support a car was issued this week. Ice fishing has been delayed by too many snows.

Sub-zero temperatures and gale force winds brought a rather hectic beginning for the New Year. Schools were closed, visibility on highways was practically nil.

Ventura and Clear Lake firefighters were able to contain a fire within a large chicken house on the Willie Nelson farm southwest of here.

A new all-steel excursion boat, designed as an old-time river steamer, and capable of carrying over 100 people will make its appearance on Clear Lake next summer. It was announced by Touristville Boat Co.

Don Huey was re-elected chief of the Clear Lake Fire Department.

99 Years Ago • January 1923

The Rogers Hotel will serve a special chicken dinner on Sunday for 50¢.

The Electric Theatre group will show “Cup of Life.” Ticket prices are 35¢ for adults and 10¢ for children.

Sondrol’s has men’s knit mittens for only 10¢ a pair.

The patrons of the John Fankel telephone line of Lincoln Township enjoyed an old fashioned telephone dinner at the home of Sid Hill.

Lost: Slush bucket on Clear Lake Miller Road. Finder is to leave it at Kluver Store, Ventura.

Mrs. Roy Martin was delightfully surprised on the occasion of her 8th wedding anniversary when the PEO Society met. A jolly good time was enjoyed and dainty refreshments were served.