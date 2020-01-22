Remember When 1-22-2020

(Above) Jensen’s Uptown Supermarket, 1970 - The grand opening of Jensen’s Uptown Supermarket as a Red Owl agency was held in January 1970. The store was operated by Mr. and Mrs. DuWayne Jensen. In 1961, the Jensen’s moved into a new and modern supermarket on Main Ave. The brick building replaced four old structures and was a major improvement to the downtown area. Buildings eliminated by the Jensen program included the Bemis store, Winkler T.V. shop and Kuhn’s restaurant. Jensen’s acquired their Red Owl franchise June 1, 1969, after having operated for a number of years as an A & G agency. The A & G franchise was retained by the Jensen’s partners, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Jensen, who operate the West-Side Market across from the Surf Parking lot.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • January 1994

Officials from The Western Home unveiled plans for the construction of Windcove, a 54-unit senior living community, to be built this spring at Methodist Camp on the south shore. Occupancy is planned for the summer of 1996. Residents will purchase memberships at Windcove which convey the right to live there and receive services. Initial memberships will be priced starting at $97,000 to $211,000. Living unit sizes range from 776 feet to 1,400 square feet.

Icy conditions were blamed for an accident involving a semi on Interstate 35 just south of Clear Lake. The semi driver lost control of the semi he was driving and it slid down an embankment late Monday night. The semi came to rest on its side just north of mile marker 186 at the overpass of 190th street.

A Clear Lake man was seriously injured Friday when the van he was driving struck a large pine tree at Memorial Park Cemetery along Highway 18 between Clear Lake and Mason City. The man suffered a broken hip and leg.

Al Berge was named the Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting. Berge has been active in the Chamber for many years, serving as a past president, committee chairman and First Mate.

“Sharing Ideas Magazine,” an international newsmagazine for meeting planners, trainers, and speaker bureaus, has chosen David Okerlund, of Clear Lake, as their “1994 Consummate Speaker of the Year.”

Dave and Vicky Klang will soon be the new owners of Knorr Electric, 310 S. 20th St. Virgil and Joyce Knorr have announced they plan to sell the business to the Klangs effective Feb. 1.

The 5th Annual Ventura Talent Contest will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 in the Ventura High School gymnasium. This year’s contest will feature 22 acts in competition from singers, dancers, instrumentalists and a comedian.

On Jan. 3, Clear Lake and Fort Dodge St. Edmond tangled, with the Gaels coming back for a 53-39 win. The Lions answered with a 67-51 win in front of the home crowd on Jan. 20, outplaying St. Ed’s down the stretch. The Lions went on a 11-0 run, including a trio of treys by Jennifer Simmer in the first quarter.

The Ventura boys had been in a funk since starting back from the holiday break. After a 4-4 start, the Vikings had yet to win in 1995. That ended with a 74-71 win at CAL. Andy Luscomb topped the Vikings scoring with 22-points and three steals. Dan Field turned in 21-points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Jeff Ruley added 17-points.

The Clear Lake wrestling team had hoped to be on the heels of favorite Webster City at the North Central Conference wrestling tournament. The Lions achieved that goal, finishing just three points behind the Lynx, 152-149. David Doebel, Damon DenHartog, Andy Thompson, Josh Baker and Chris Monson all won their first two matches to give Clear Lake an early boost in the team race. Doebel was crowned champion at 160-pound.

Tami Ackarman, a former Ventura High School standout, is playing basketball for the Buena Vista women’s team.

50 Years Ago • January 1970

It was c-c-c-c-old last week. With temperatures dipping to as low as -18 degrees, residents stayed inside as close to their furnaces as possible. Clear Lake residents experienced 13 days of sub-zero weather in January of 1969, but on all of those days it warmed up to temperatures above zero. The coldest it got during that month was 13 degrees below.

Robert J. Tanner and J.H. White were appointed to fill vacancies on Clear Lake City Council. Tanner represents First Ward and White holds one of two at-large posts.

Clear Lake’s Lions started the new year on a good note, outclassing Hampton, 67-55, but on Friday, the Lions lost a heartbreaking, 70-69 overtime decision to defending champ and current hoop leader, Humboldt. Tom Lewis and Brad Heitland led Clear Lake against Hampton with 10-points apiece. Ross Klongero hit 10 of 13 field goal attempts and added eight free throws for 28-points to lead against Humboldt.

Some of the schools in the surrounding area have adopted the policy of allowing girls to wear slacks to school. Varied opinions have been expressed in Clear Lake High School.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is, “Journey to the Beginning of Time.”

65 Years Ago • January 1955

Jack D. Whitney, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene II Whitney, 617 N. 2nd St., Clear Lake, has reported to the U.S. Naval Training Center at Great Lakes, Ill. for duty.

Dick Van Slyke has been named chairman of the committee to look into the purchase of a movie projector for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4868 of Clear Lake.

Dick Bastian, who formerly managed the All Veterans Social Center in Clear Lake, will assume management of the Brookview Country Club, in Minneapolis.

Mr. and Mrs Raymond Hanson, of Clear Lake, were named the best dressed couple Tuesday evening at the 51st annual Danish Masquerade at the Surf Ballroom. They were awarded a $25 savings bond as a prize. Other winners received $10 cash.

100 Years Ago • January 1920

It’s only January and already cottages are being looked up in readiness for spring.

There is a crying demand for more houses in Clear Lake.

Carl Johannessen has corn fodder in shocks and some straw for sale.

The White Front Grocery has sugar, 7 lbs., $1; bread, 9¢; yeast, 4¢; matches, 6¢; Corn Flakes, 2 boxes, 25¢. Just phone 11, we deliver.

J.S. Kuns is operating a sanitary barber shop with a bath room in connection under the Cerro Gordo State Bank.

Roderick Mathews, a Clear Lake boy, now attending Grinnell College, has accepted a position in the new English University being established in Cairo, Egypt.