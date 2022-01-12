Remember When 1-12-2022

(Above) 1997 VFW essay winners - The Clear Lake V.F.W. Post Auxiliary awarded these Central School students as winners in its “I Love America Because” essay contest in 1997. The winners, in order of first, second and third place in each age group were front row (L-R): fourth graders Dan Fessler, Jenna Plagge and Janet Brenton. Center (L-R): fifth graders Ashley Phinney, Amanda Becker and Samantha Peterson. Back tow (L-R): sixth graders Adam Ytzen, Tim Molencamp and Shannon Eliason.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

January 1997

The All-Vet’s Social Center building, currently facing demolition, has been declared eligible for consideration as a historic landmark. However, it is doubtful that eligibility will be reason enough to save the 1920s structure.

Clear Lake residents are invited and encouraged to attend a public meeting to discuss the strengths and drawbacks of two sites proposed for the location of a new elementary school. The two sites being considered for the new elementary school are: the football practice field located east of the high school building; and the Outdoor Classroom land south of the former Unisys building on South 14th St.

Clear Lake police experienced a year of decreased activity, especially in the areas of domestic abuse, felony drug and forgery charges and traffic citations. Police Chief Dan Jackson said officers responded to a total of 9,947 calls for service in 1996, representing a decrease of 283 calls. Vehicle accidents, however, increased by 124 calls.

Clubs featuring news in the “Club News” section included: Langerud Duplicate Games, Christian Singles, Ventura Federated Garden Club, Mothers of Multiples, P.E.O. Chapter New and Men’s Garden Club of North Iowa.

Gary Nyhus, a Clear Lake resident, was inducted into I.H.S.B.C.A.’s Hall of Fame. Nyhus is presently head baseball coach and athletic director at Mason City Newman. Nyhus has been coaching 29 years, 23 years as a head coach. His overall win-lose record is 559 wins, 157 losses.

Six Clear Lake wrestlers earned titles at the Forest City Invitational held over the weekend. Earning first place finishes were Mike Lester, Alex Ibarra, Justin Washburn, Andy Thompson, Dustin DenHartog and Josh Baker.

The Ventura girls had their best offensive showing of the season, tallying up to 80 points on their way to a 80-62 victory over Alden. Emily Hiscocks and Alicia Peterson each poured in 27 points in the game to pace their team. Margo Kressin pulled down 10 rebounds.

Super-Sophomore Jared Ringus had an incredible night for the Ventura boys basketball team. Ringus scored a career-high 32 points, while grabbing 13 rebounds, four steals and blocking two shots as he led the Vikings winning effort of beating Alden, 69-68. Aaron Rothrock finished with 14 points.

Bill and Linda Miller from Hampton, will lead three nights of line dancing at the Central School gymnasium.

50 Years Ago

January 1972

Jim Frampton, with the Clear Lake Police Department since March of 1970, has been named acting police chief.

The purchase of the Nichols Shop by Sheryl and Eva Blakley was announced by Mayme Nichols. She has operated the ladies’ shop the last two and one-half years and is retiring.

Dusty William Janssen, born Jan. 1 at 5:20 p.m. is not only Clear Lake’s first baby born in 1972, but the first one to arrive in Cerro Gordo County. So, he will not only reap many gifts from Clear Lake merchants, but will collect prizes from Mason City as well. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Janssen, 1219 S. Shore Dr. His mother is the former Melinda McFarland.

Appearing at the Holiday Motor Lodge is “The Paul New Show.” Enjoy the new sing-along piano bar room featuring Patty Malone.

The number of unemployed Iowans rose to 42,400 during November, 5,000 more than in October, but 1,900 less than in November 1970.

65 Years Ago

January 1957

Mrs. Wayne Toppin and infant son, Jerry Lee, born Jan. 10, is the first baby of 1957 for Clear Lake.

The Rev. George C. Strum, of the local Zion Lutheran Church, has been selected for a Naval Reserve training cruise which will take him to Bremerhaven, Germany, leaving from New York Monday, Jan. 28. On the return trip, the ship will visit Southhampton, England.

Mrs. W.C. Witke will give a travelogue of her recent trip around the world for the program of Wa-Tan-Ye Club following a 6:30 dinner at Halford’s Cafe.

Irving Morgan slipped on ice while walking home from work Monday evening and fractured his ankle and both bones of the lower leg. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Mason City for treatment.

90 Years Ago

January 1932

L.E. Ashland has his building adjoining his store room on the west completed. It is 75x22 feet, one story constructed of hollow pressed brick facing on the front, maple flooring and is insulated, insuring warmth in the winter and a circulation of cool air in the summer.

Marguerite Kennedy and Hortense Mills entertained a group of classmates from the sixth grade with a bobsled ride Friday at the close of school.

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Gates, Minneapolis, Minn, were guests of Mrs. Nellie Watts. They spent some time at the dance pavilion on the north shore. They have leased the pavilion for 10 years.

Work on the remodeling and redecorating of the Witke Bath House, on the north shore has been suspended owing to about 10 feet of snow around the buildings. However, as soon as weather conditions will permit the work will be rushed to completion.

Donald Goranson, the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Goranson, is recovering nicely from an attack of Scarlet Fever.

Charmaine Peterson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Peterson, is recovering from severe burns received from hot water.