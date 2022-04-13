Relay teams lead boys track

by Michelle Watson

Clear Lake’s relay teams ran strong at the Decorah Boys Early Bird held on Monday, April 4. The relay performances helped the Lions to capture a fourth place finish at the meet with 59 points. Mason City won the meet with 173 points, followed by Decorah and Waukon with 119 and 118 respectively. Six teams competed at the meet.

“The 4x200 ran a season best to win it all, and the Distance Medley and 4x400 teams all finished as runner-ups” said Coach Troy Tysdahl. “Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann and Blake Enke all had solid performances in both the 4x200 and 4x400.”

The 4x200 team of Alex Kerr, Enke, Schmitt and Reimann, posted their personal best time of 1:34.08 to capture the gold.

The 4x400 and distance medley team also ran good times to finish in second place. The 4x400 team consisted of Enke, Jaden Wright, Schmitt and Reimann. They ran the race in 3:38.40. The distance medley team of LJ Bryant, Nick Brcka, Aidan Hartl and Wright clocked a 3:55.07.

In addition to being on two strong relay teams, Wright ran a personal record in the 800 with a time of 2:08.73, good for fifth place.

Two runners earned individual runner-up honors. Vladimir Starret placed second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:53.17 and Zeke Nelson was second in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 58.45.

“We are looking forward to our home meet and some better spring weather to allow us more outdoor competition,” said Tysdahl.

Other events that earned a top 10 finish include:

•100 M: Schmitt, 5th, 11.92; Reimann, 6th, 11.97

•200 M: Bryant, 5th, 25.10; Hartl, 7th, 25.27

•400 M: Andrew Mixdorf, 5th, 56.56; Joe Faber, 6th, 57.56

•800 M: Caleb Jones, 10th, 2:33.96

•110 M Hurdles: Hayden Bergman, 9th, 20.74; Cooper Clarke, 10th, 21.93

•1600 M: Faber, 6th, 5:04.55; Mixdorf, 9th, 5:14.00

•Discus: Max Deike, 8th, 109’07”

•High Jump: Dylan Litzel, 7th, 5’4”

•Long Jump: Enke, 7th, 17’9.50”; Nick Brcka, 10th, 17’4”

•4x100: Bryant, Kerr, Brcka, Hartl, 4th, 47.73

•4x100 Weight Person Relay: Hayden Rieck, Henry Bunn, Landyn Lewerke, Jacob Schoby, 2nd, 53.31; Brcka, Aaron Richtsmeier, J.D. Schmitz, Deike, 3rd, 55.34

•4x800: Starret, Isaiah Marschke, Caleb Jones, Cody Hua, 7th, 10:07.22