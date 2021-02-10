Regular season ends abruptly for CL girls

Team will resume play just in time for post-season

by Marianne Gasaway

The regular season came to an abrupt end last week for the Clear Lake girls basketball team due to COVID-19. The Lions will resume play just in time for the first round of post-season play on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Head Coach Bart Smith explained some members of his team tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the Lions’ scheduled game with Iowa Falls-Alden Tuesday, Feb. 2. He said it was his understanding players not testing as positive would be allowed to continue playing, however he was informed by CG Public Health that is not the case.

“All were tested and some have antibodies, but still can’t play; some are negative with no symptoms, but they can’t come back until the second round (Feb. 17),” said Smith.

Clear Lake will open Regional tournament play Saturday, Feb. 13, hosting Hampton-Dumont. The Lions have defeated the Bulldogs twice this season by 28 and 42 points. The winner will advance to face either Iowa Falls-Alden (11-6), which the Lions also defeated this season, or South Tama (0-15). That game will also take place in Clear Lake at 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

The other side of the Class 3A Region 4 bracket includes Vinton-Shellsburg (15-4) vs. Mount Vernon (1-17) and West Marshall (12-5) vs. Williamsburg (8-10). Winners from each side of the bracket will play Feb. 20 at a site to be announced.

While accepting of the COVID-19 protocol put in place by CG Public Health, Smith said he sees disparity in the rules for play on a county-by-county basis. He maintains some areas of the state are more lenient in allowing players who have tested negative to sit out for shorter periods of time, rather than be forced out for 14 days.

“There seems to be some hypocrisy,” Smith said. “I feel like the kids did the right thing and got tested and now those that tested negative are being punished. Now, if a team has one player test positive, they’re done. I think that discourages players from getting tested.”

While Smith would not disclose how many of his players were forced to sit out for 14 days, he said he will have enough players to take the court Feb. 13 against Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The Lions would be back to full strength for a second round game Feb. 17.

In rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Thursday, Feb. 4, Clear Lake was ranked second in Class 3A. The other rated team in Clear Lake’s bracket is number 13 Vinton-Shellsburg.

The Lions finished their abbreviated regular season with a 15-1 overall record; they were 10-0 in North Central Conference play. According to Coach Smith, if a team’s season is cancelled due to COVID-related issues and is unable to make up the games, its record stands. It is his understanding that the Lions are the 2020-21 NCC champions.