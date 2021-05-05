Recruits chose CLFD as a way to serve their community

(Above) The Clear Lake Fire Department’s most recent recruits include (L-R) Firefighters Brad Boldt, Eric Maki and Earl Smith.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

The Clear Lake Fire Department is celebrating 150 years of service to the community in 2021. Leading up to a June 5 open house hosted by the department, the Mirror-Reporter will highlight its history with a series of articles and photos.

by Michelle Watson

If helping people in their greatest time of need sounds appealing to you, the Clear Lake Fire Department is always on the lookout for new recruits.

“We are always keeping our eyes out and we try to keep the word out that we need good, dedicated volunteers,” said Clear Lake Fire Department Captain Jim Finstad.

With safety being of the utmost importance on the department, Finstad said they want to make sure the recruits are ready before they face dangerous situations. The department typically only brings a few new recruits on, one at a time, once or twice a year due to the time it takes to train them.

Following interviews and health screenings, the recruits attend “Rookie School,” which is 24 hours of training over a few weekends and weeknights. The school covers the basics of what is expected of the recruits and what they, in turn, can expect on calls. After the initial 24 hour training period, recruits continually train with hands-on training provided at the fire station.

“We also try and pair a new firefighter with an experienced firefighter on calls, so when we are on an actual fire call, every call becomes a learning experience,” said Finstad. “Also, after calls there is time back at the station where we always talk about the call and what we could have done better or different. We are never done learning or training.”

When looking for new recruits, Finstad said they search for those who have an ambition to help others and are willing to respond to calls at odd hours of the day or night. He said they also have to have a family that understands they may be late for dinner sometimes.

“The fire department is comprised of all types of people. Not everyone is an adrenaline junkie on the fire department. We need a wide variety of people and abilities for a successful fire department,” said Finstad.

There are expectations that recruits need to meet. They are expected to respond to at least 20 percent of the volunteer emergency calls, attend training meetings and be a team player. The expectations are written down and recruits are expected to meet, or exceed them.

“We have found that the expectations are easy to meet for those who really enjoy the fire department,” said Finstad.

The department has recently brought on three new recruits. Lucky for Clear Lake, two of the new volunteers are already firemen on the Mason City Fire Department. Brad Boldt and Eric Maki will lend their help to the Clear Lake department when they are not on duty at the MCFD. The other volunteer is Earl Smith, a new Clear Lake resident who says he was looking for a way to be of help in his new community.

Boldt, who is 39, has been with the Mason City Fire Department for 10 and one-half years as a firefighter and paramedic.

“I grew up in a volunteer department watching my grandfather and father serve our hometown, which is the reason I decided to make a career of it. When we moved to Clear Lake this past fall, I knew I wanted to give back to this community, too.”

Boldt also works part time at FedEx. He and his wife, Chelle, have two daughters, Hayden, eight, and Addison, four.

Maki, who is 26, also comes from a family of firefighters. One brother is also a firefighter at Mason City and his older brother is a firefighter in Des Moines. He has been with the MCFD for five years and served as a volunteer in Plymouth prior to that.

“Since moving to Clear Lake, I had some extra time and I thought I’d put my skills to use here at the volunteer level,” said Maki. “I also really admire the support the Clear Lake department gets from the community.”

Both Boldt and Maki are looking forward to the water rescue and ice rescue aspect the Clear Lake department offers.

“Both Brad and Eric will be an asset to our department right away,” said Finstad. “We are happy to have them serving the Clear Lake community, too.”

Earl Smith, 55, is a retired National Guard Master Sergeant. He is hoping to bring new perspective to the department and work in a team environment. He confessed to having a lot to learn, but is eager for a new experience.

“My wife, Brenda, and I just moved to Clear Lake,” said Smith. “I have been on the road for a while and I decided that the next place I made home I wanted to help the community.”

Smith, who works from home, is employed by Raymond James Financial.

“With Earl’s military experience, we feel like he will fit right in and have a lot to offer the department,” said Finstad.

Finstad said that anyone interested in joining the department is invited to stop by the fire station for a tour, or to talk to someone on the department for more information.

“We are truly a brotherhood here at the station and being a part of this group is life changing. You won’t regret it,” said Finstad.