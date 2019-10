Raymond John “Joe” Jordan, 82, of Fertile, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Lutheran Retirement Home, in Northwood.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St., Forest City, with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating. Burial was at Brush Point Cemetery, in Hanlontown.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.