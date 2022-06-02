Nearly 600 athletes swan, biked and ran in the annual TRI Clear Lake event held Saturday. Athletes began with a swim course leaving City Beach, followed by a bike course out and back along South Shore Drive and then a 3.1 or 6.2 mile run on North Shore Drive with a finish at City Park. Noah Billings, of Rochester, Minn., was the top overall finisher in a time of 58:34.0. The top three included Drake Austin, of Mount Vernon, Iowa in 1:00:25.2 and Josiah DeYoung, of Pocahontas, Iowa in 1:01:57.2. The top Clear Lake finisher was Team CLXC, a relay of men and women racing to a time of 1:07:13.5. Chris Lovell, of Clear Lake, was the top local individual in a time of 1:13:01.8. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.