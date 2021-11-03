P&Z approves Hy-Vee, development plans

The Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the site plan for a proposed Hy-Vee grocery store in Clear Lake.

The group met Tuesday to review the Hy-Vee proposal, as well as a preliminary plat for the Emerald Edge development proposed by Sukup Ag, of Sheffield. That development would be comprised of seven commercial lots and one outlet along Highway 18 between North 14th Street and North 20th Street. Hy-Vee would be located on the east edge of the development, identified as Lot 1.

Jason Petersburg, project engineer for Veenstra & Kimm Inc., recommended that the P&Z approve the preliminary plat and they did on a 3-0 vote.

Information presented detailed a 47,000 square foot Hy-Vee grocery store, as well as a 4,000 square foot convenience mart and parking lot in the 6.5 acre lot.

City Administrator Scott Flory told the City Council Monday night ground breaking for the Hy-Vee project is expected by Dec. 1 and store opening is anticipated by August or September 2022.