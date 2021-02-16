Put me in coach, I’m ready to play!

Eight members of the Clear Lake girls varsity basketball team found themselves on the sidelines Saturday night when the Lions opened post-season play against Hampton-Dumont due to COVID-19 exposure. School Superintendent Doug Gee explained the school district worked with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health to ensure proper guidelines were followed. Although they were not permitted to play, girls that attended the game to just watch had completed the required 10 days of quarantine, and did not have any symptoms, which allowed them to come to school or sit in the bleachers at the game. They were still required to wear a mask and maintain six-feet social distance from others, so they were separated from the student section and sitting on their own, six-feet apart. The Lions, who only had seven players in uniform Saturday against Hampton-Dumont, will be back to full strength tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 17) when they host Iowa Falls-Alden due to the facct that all have completed their 14 days of quarantine. - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.