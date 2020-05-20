Public weighs in on Lion logo debate

As it attempts to clarify its “brand,” the Clear Lake School District plans to specify its logo and school colors. Will it be a charging Lion, or a sideways Lion? Both images have been used in everything from uniforms to wall murals.

The district, in conjunction with Jostens, has sent out a survey to district parents and staff asking for logo preferences. At its Tuesday, May 12 meeting, Superintendent Doug Gee reported results were nearly equal.

Both logos have been used in recent years, but Gee said upcoming projects, such as the football field turf design and community wellness center make this an important time to make one design and color official choices. District signage and uniforms have used variations of yellow or gold.

To have a lion logo included on the football field at the time the turf is being installed the district must make a decision by June 1. To add a logo at a later date would cost an estimated $10,000, Gee told the Board.

Focus groups comprised of students, teachers and community members have been formed to provide input to the Board about their preferences.

Jostens is expected to submit ideas for the Lion logo this week as part of a free service that Minnesota-based company provides.