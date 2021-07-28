Public, social media lead to vandalism arrest

The Clear Lake Police Department has made an arrest in conjunction with damage caused to the “Main Street U.S.A.” sign at 8th and Main, Clear Lake.

On July 21, 2021, 21-year-old Matthew Arthur, of Nora Springs, was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fifth Degree for damage caused to the sign.

The damage occurred during the early morning hours of July 3, 2021.

According to Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth, the event was caught by Clear Lake City Hall security cameras and was posted on the police department’s Facebook Page. Investigators were able to locate the vehicle that Arthur got into to leave the scene and were then able to identify him. Arthur was a passenger in the SUV.

“The Clear Lake Police Department appreciates the public’s assistance in this matter,” said Roth.