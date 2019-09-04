Public input welcomed at listening posts for potential wellness center

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake Community Schools and the City of Clear Lake will be holding community listening posts to gather input about a possible health/wellness center in Clear Lake. The listening posts are open to anyone living in Clear Lake.

Last month local leaders announced they believe the time is right to work together to create a community asset which will provide residents with recreational activities year-round.

School Superintendent Doug Gee said he first approached City Administrator Scott Flory and Mayor Nelson Crabb a few months ago to gauge their interest in joining forces for a project that would not only benefit students, but all ages in the community. Gee noted gymnasium space and training facilities are in short supply for the number of activities the school district sponsors. In addition, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department also tries to schedule activities in school gymnasiums, adding to the scheduling load.

The sharing idea has received a positive response from the City, especially because several key pieces of such a project are already in place. That includes the location— school owned property immediately south of the high school wrestling room, weight room and gymnasium. In addition, infrastructure is already in place, the site is centrally located, and there is a parking lot which could be re-worked to accommodate both school and public traffic.

Gee and Flory said they have received positive comments since the concept was made public.

“I have been getting a great response. I am really encouraged,” said Gee, noting a walking track, gymnasium space, senior meeting and classroom spaces, and a swimming pool are some of the ideas which have been brought forward.

“The comments that I have received via email, letters, phone calls, and personal conversations have been entirely positive about the need for greater indoor health, wellness, and recreational opportunities for our residents. Likewise, social media coverage and comments seem to indicate favorable pre-