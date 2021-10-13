Public forum planned for School Board candidates

The Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter and Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum for Clear Lake School Board candidates Thursday, Oct. 28. Tony Brownlee, Chyrl Bergvig and Greg Southgate have agreed to participate in the hour-long event at the City Hall Community Room.

The forum, set to take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m., will be videotaped for on-line viewing and live-streamed on Facebook. The public is encouraged to attend in person and an opportunity will be given for the public to submit questions to candidates.

The forum moderator will be Troyce Fisher, a Clear Lake resident who is retired from a 43-year career in education, most in administration, most recently as executive director of the School Administrators of Iowa.

There will be two rounds of questions for candidates. The first round will consist of each being asked the same five questions. All five questions center around the major responsibilities of a board of education: establishing a vision of learning for all, enacting policy, and providing fiduciary oversight and sound financial policies. There will be no questions about past board decisions.

Round Two will be questions posed by those in attendance who have submitted them on index cards. Each candidate will also be allowed to make a final statement.

The municipal election for the School Board race takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 2.