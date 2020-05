Terry McCarl, Intern Pastor at Harvest Bible Chapel in Clear Lake, was pleasantly surprised to find members of the congregation in their seats Sunday morning. McCarl said church members, such as Kristi and Kevin Sholly (back) and Brent and Linda Scarrow (front) made likenesses of themselves and placed them throughout the worship center late Saturday night, providing him with a smile and extra inspiration to deliver his message using a livestream format.-Submitted photo.