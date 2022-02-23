Proposal would keep city tax rate steady

Clear Lake rate remains among lowest in the state

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake city leaders plan to keep the local tax rate unchanged from its current rate of $9.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

The City Council set a public hearing for March 7 to consider the budget presented at their Monday night meeting by Director of Finance Creighton Schmidt.

Schmidt reported that for seven consecutive fiscal years the City’s share of the tax rate has either declined or remained constant, without an increase. For fiscal year 2017 the City tax rate decreased from $10.54 to $10.01 and in 2018 the rate dropped to $9.80. For fiscal year 2019 the tax rate decreased even further, from $9.80 to $9.70.

The taxable valuation for the 2023 fiscal year continues the positive trend of growth in the community, Schmidt told the Council.

With its $9.70 tax rate for 2023, Clear Lake will have the fifth lowest tax rate in the State of Iowa for cities with a population greater than 4,000.

The taxable valuation for fiscal year 2023 is $745,625,409, which is a $21,927,222 increase (3 percent) from fiscal year 2022. Schmidt explained the reduction comes as the result of the residential rollback. The rollback for fiscal year 2023 is set at 54.13 percent, which is a decrease from fiscal year 2022’s rate of 56.41 percent.

The recommended tax rate of $9.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation would result in a tax bill for City government services of $1,060 in 2022-23 for a residential property with an assessed valuation of $200,000 (with Homestead Credit). The property tax impact would be approximately $45 a year less for a residential property with an assessed valuation of $200,000 in Clear Lake.

The proposed fiscal year 2023 budget