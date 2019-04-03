Project taking shape

Crews from Sande Construction, from Humboldt, Iowa have turned their attention to outside finishes at the Clear Creek Elementary School addition as the weather has improved. Workers are currently finishing up brick work on the addition to the southeast side of the building. The addition will allow for pre-kindergarten students to move from the Sunset School building to Clear Creek next school year. Substantial completion of the addition is expected by the end of June.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.