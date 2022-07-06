Post-season opens with a big win over Central Springs

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake started its post-season run with a bang. The Lions (10-13) let their bats provide fireworks in an 11-1 first round District win over Central Springs on July 2. With the victory they advanced to meet the district’s number one seed, Forest City, on Tuesday. Clear Lake will be looking to avenge a 13-3 loss to the Indians on June 28. Results of that game will appear in the next Mirror-Reporter.

CL 11, Central Springs 1

The Panthers scored one run in the third inning, but that would be all they could get against the Lions in opening round District play. Clear Lake scored 11 runs in the final four innings for a 10-run win over Central Springs (10-14).

Senior Jett Neuberger showed his team the way with two hits and an RBI. He also got the win on the mound, giving up one run on five hits. He struck out 14 and walked three.

“It was tight at 2-1 through four innings, so we had to keep our ace senior pitcher on the mound. We were gonna let him finish since there was no tomorrow,” explained Head Coach A.J. Feuerbach. “Our kids did a lot of things right during the game that added up to scoring runs and finishing the game with a win.”

Hudson Smith also had multiple hits in the Lions’ win. Ben Loge had the only extra-base swat, a double.

Central Springs committed three errors and Panther pitchers walked six batters.

“I am super proud of our team for always finding a way and fighting until the end whether we are ahead or behind,” added Coach Feuerbach.