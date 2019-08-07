Post-season honors for five GHV Cardinal players

By Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team landed five players on 2019 Top of Iowa All-Conference teams. Landon Dalbeck was named to the First Team, while Jack Ermer received Second Team recognition. Dalton Graff and Jared Shaw were both named to the Third Team and Rafe Van Dusseldorp received Honorable Mention recognition.

Dalbeck, a junior, who is the team’s center fielder, was a team leader both in the field and at the plate. Dalbeck recorded 35 hits for the season, with nine doubles and one home run. He hit .439 and had a slugging percentage of .561. He was also responsible for 17 RBIs. Dalbeck played centerfield for the Cardinals and had a fielding percentage of .915.

“Landon played a pivotal role for us in our lineup and he is very deserving of this honor,” said Coach Shawn Schlechter.

Ermer, a sophomore, was a strong pitcher for GHV and he also played short stop. He had nine starts as a pitcher and ended with a record of 3-6 on the mound. He recorded 39 strikeouts for the season. At bat, he had 22 hits, including two doubles. He had 12 RBIs. Once on base, Ermer could make things happen, recording 15 stolen bases.

“Jack was our ace on the bump this year. He was also a spark plug to our order as he hit lead off and led the team in runs scored and stolen bases,” said Schlechter.

Junior Dalton Graff played