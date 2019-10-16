Plain ol’ bad weather

The farmers aren’t the only ones suffering through the weather this harvest season. This hasn’t been a great year for pumpkin hunters either. This duo was trying hard to find the perfect pumpkin on Saturday when they visited Plain Ol’ Pumpkins, located north of Clear Lake. The Meyer family, owners of Plain Ol’ Pumpkins, welcomes those looking for some fun to check out their wide variety of pumpkins and family activities including photo opportunities, a grain truck slide, corn box, apple slingshot and hay rides (when weather permits). -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy