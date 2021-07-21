Pieces coming together for wellness center

Membership promo expected in November

by Marianne Gasaway

The new community wellness center is taking shape in anticipation of a December 2021 opening.

Monday night the Clear Lake City Council received a building update and watched a computer generated “fly-through” showing how a variety of cardio and weight equipment will be situated within the facility. The Council also approved the purchase of indoor playground equipment.

A bid of $135, 486 was accepted from Playtime, of Englewood, Colo., for a custom play structure. The sculpted soft foam play elements will be one of the main floor features that visitors will see when entering the facility.

Wellness center Director Adam Long told the Council he took his first walk-through of the facility Monday since interviewing here two months ago. A large amount of progress has been made, he said, noting the size and stature of the building is more evident now that it is enclosed.

“I don’t know if the community understands what type of facility this will have the potential to be, but it’s pretty exciting,” said Long. “Of all the ones I have been able to go visit and tour, I think ours is going to be on another level.”

Long noted data shows the indoor playground is an important part of the wellness center for parents, the community and creates a safe place for