Phyllis K. Hughes, 84, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Valley View Nursing Home, in Greene.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake, with Charlie West officiating. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, in Britt.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Surf Ballroom.

Phyllis was born April 10, 1936, the daughter of Frank W. and Clara E. (Rust) Baxter, in Britt. She married Lee Hughes on June 14, 1959, at her parents’ home in Britt. He preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2013.

Phyllis grew up and attended school in Britt, where in 1996, she received her GED before attending NIACC in Mason City at the age of 60. She worked most of her career as the office manager at the Surf Ballroom, in Clear Lake.

Phyllis was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Auxiliary. She enjoyed shooting pool in the numerous leagues she played in, attending concerts and dances at the Surf Ballroom, and participating in a Grandmother’s Club in Mason City and also a Birthday Club in Clear Lake.

Phyllis is survived by three children, Debra Ott, of Greene, Jeff (Shelly) Hughes, of Fairbault, Minn. and David (Robin) Hughe,s of Mason City; nine grandchildren, Kaye (Tim), Shane (Rachel), Larry Jr. (Kristin), Crystal, Autumn, Brianna, Brittane, Jason and Chris; 16 great-grandchildren, Harmony, McKennah (Justin), Kaleb, Logan, Tyler, Courtney, Natasha, Jaxson, Eian, Isabella, Wesley, Macabe, Maddie, Colton, Jacob and Taylor; two great-great grandchildren, Lynlee and Ryder; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Thomas DeRush in infancy; great-grandson, Karson Ott; siblings, Carroll Baxter, Doris Lou Hilpipre and Donnabelle Moats; and son-in-law, Larry Ott.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.