Phyllis A. Luick

Phyllis A. (Thrams) Luick, 84, of Mason City, was called home Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 of natural causes at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

Private family services were held. Interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Phyllis was born Nov. 22, 1935, in Mason City, to Elmer and Irma (Falcon) Thrams. The youngest of four daughters. She was a 1953 graduate of Clear Lake High School. On March 7, 1954 Phyllis was united in marriage to Luwarren (Bud) Luick. To this union three children were born. Bud and Phyllis farmed in the rural Mason City area for over 40 years.

Phyllis’s most cherished calling was being a devoted farm wife, helpmate and mother. As grandchildren and great-grandchildren began to arrive she whole heartedly embraced that role as well. She held several part-time jobs through the years as her children were growing up, eventually earning a position as a Data Entry Supervisor at Park Clinic. After her retirement she and Bud logged many miles in search of just the right horse or Golden Retriever dog to purchase. They also enjoyed camping and wintering in Arizona until Bud’s passing in December of 2006. Phyllis always felt spending time with her family was a special blessing and serving her family delicious, lovingly prepared holiday meals always brought a special joy to her heart.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Deb Wass-Junker and her husband, Curt; son David Luick and his wife, Sherri; son, Michael Luick-Thrams; grandchildren, Jared Wass and his wife, Amy, Ian Wass and his wife, Jessica, Jamin Wass and his wife, Amy, Dena Stromberg and her husband, John, Paige Hall and her husband, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Owen, Micah, Sydnie, Maelyn, Finley Wass, Chloe, Makenna Stromberg and Rory Hall; sister, Dorothy Bredenbeck; sister-in-law, Mardelle Sorensen; and a longtime special friend, Ben Muff.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Irma Thrams; husband, Bud; son-in-law, Gerry Wass; great-grandson, Leeland Wass; sisters, Eleanor Hunt and Irene Floyd.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the wonderful care given to Phyllis by the staff at Good Shepherd. We will always be indebted to you for caring for our Mom with such care and compassion, when we were unable to. Thank You!

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.