Peggy Trafford

Peggy Jane Trafford, 87, of Davenport, Iowa, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 5, 2019, at Ridgecrest Village, in Davenport, surrounded by her loving family.

Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Center for Active Seniors, in Davenport.

Peggy was born on the 4th of July in 1931, the oldest of three children, to Robert and Mary Shook, whom had farmed in the Clear Lake area during the Great Depression. She enjoyed being the older sister to Viola (Sonny Juhl) and Lyle Dean. After attending junior college, she married Victor Trafford and together they raised their five children: Gary (Wanda), Wayne (Sherry), Glenn (Jody), Mary and Lee.

She lost her brother in 1948; youngest son, Lee in 1985; and her husband in 2001.

Peggy was a dedicated, hardworking, fun-loving mother, wife, Christian, neighbor, friend and employee who always found the good in people. She was known for her quick wit, hearty laugh, wonderful cooking, big gardens and magical ways with children.

After retiring from a successful career in dietary services, her favorite pastime was being with her grandchildren: Steve (Ashlee), Becky (Scott), Michele (J.J.), Scott (Rose), Anita (Dave) and great-grandchildren: Rilee, Dylan, Dayne, Lily, Klaire, Reagan and Jake.

Online condolences may be expressed to Peggy’s family by visiting her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.