Peggy A. Linahon, formerly of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

A private graveside service will be held at Concord Township Cemetery, in Garner, at a later date. There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home, Garner, is in charge of arrangements.

Peggy Ann Linahon, the daughter of Calvin and Gail (Schaefer) Baumgartner, was born Dec. 29, 1957, in Britt. She was later adopted by William Linahon. Peggy lived in several places in Mason City and Clear Lake over the years.