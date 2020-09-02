Pedestrian injured in hit and run

Police ask for public’s help to find truck

The Clear Lake Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on North Shore Drive sometime after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The victim reported that he was walking eastbound along North Shore Drive at Woodlane Drive in Clear Lake when he was stuck in the shoulder and knocked down.

Investigators say it appeared the vehicle that struck him was traveling west on North Shore Drive. Debris from the collision was collected at the scene.

“Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance. From evidence collected, we are looking for a 2018-2020 maroon Ford truck. The vehicle should be missing its passenger side rear-view mirror and have other damage that could have been sustained from the collision,” said Police Chief Pete Roth.

The victim was later transported to the hospital by a private party and treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186, or by email at police@cityofclearlake.org. You may remain anonymous.