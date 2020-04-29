Pearl L. Miller

Pearl Louise Miller, 92, of Clear Lake, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

A private family visitation will be held prior to the funeral.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Auxiliary or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Pearl was born July 21, 1927, the daughter of John and Tillie (Klein) Wagner, in Cathay, N.D. She married LaVern Miller on April 28, 1945, in Wesley, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2004.

Pearl moved to Mason City when she was nine years old and attended Mason City Schools. She was the first female mail carrier in Clear Lake and later worked in the office as a clerk.

Pearl was a member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Auxiliary, was a past local and district auxiliary president, and was also very active throughout the state. She enjoyed collecting dishes, especially spoons, playing Bingo, going to the casino and enjoying her time with family and grandchildren.

Pearl is survived by four children, Linda (Larry) Barlow, of Clear Lake, Charlene (Raymond) Schneider, of Kirksville, Mo., Nancy (Al) Ashland, of Clear Lake and LaVonne Pedelty, of Mason City; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Stella Wagner of Massachusetts; and brother-in-law, Dwayne Miller, of Charles City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two grandchildren, Shannon and Dan Jensen; three brothers, Dale, Herbert and Arthur; and sister, Erma Formanek.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.