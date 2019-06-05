Pauline A. Garcia

Pauline Ann Garcia, 93, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., with Msgr. John Hemann officiating. Inurnment will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, in Mason City, at a later date.

Pauline was born June 24, 1925, the daughter of Thomas and Frances (Berkenmeier) Paulsen, in Mason City. She married Joe Garcia, in Hampton, on March 28, 1949. He preceded her in death on March 20, 1998.

A graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School, in Mason City, class of 1943, Pauline worked at the Burchinal Co-Op for most of her career. She also owned and operated a music store in Iowa Falls.

Pauline was a member of St. Patricks Catholic Church, in Clear Lake, where she was very active in the choir. She enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, going to the casino, and dancing at the Surf Ballroom. She also liked feeding wildlife in her yard and promoting an environment-friendly lifestyle.

Pauline is survived by her son, Dennis Garcia, Dubuque; four grandchildren, Paula Puffer, Patricia Puffer, Michael Puffer, and Charles Puffer; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marilynne Garcia; 11 siblings, Lauretta Cimijotti, Leonard Paulsen, Clara Mae Williamsen, Thomas Paulsen, Doris Grube, Kenneth Paulsen, Howard Paulsen, Barbara Fountas, Shirley Carroll, Pat Barnes and Don Paulsen; and a half-sister, Tolla Blowers.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.